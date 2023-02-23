Business

How FinServe Pro Is Solving Tax Filing Challenges For Nigerians, Africans In US – Ayomide Ibrahim

Nigerian-born Ayomide Ibrahim, a phenomenal advocate of financial literacy and liberation, has explained how FinServe Pro, a financial services company located in Maryland, USA, has been helping Nigerians and Africans in the United States of America to solve their tax filing challenges and other finance related issues.

Ibrahim, who is the Chief Executive Officer of FinServe Pro, said the company is about facilitating sound financial literacy and well-being for individuals and businesses.

FinServe Pro has been creating developed services such as Bookkeeping and Accounting, Individual and Business Tax Filing, Home Mortgage Loans, Payroll Administration, IRS Representation, Forensic Investigation, IT Audit and Information Management amongst others for hundreds of clients.

According to him, “All of our services have been developed in a way to educate our clients (individual or business) in a way to make better financial decisions. Governor Wes Moore said during his inauguration on the 14th of January, 2023, that Maryland is asset-rich but strategy poor.

”This we (FinServe Pro) have seen across all levels and have been collaborating with individuals, companies and government in providing solutions – something we are passionate about.”

As an accounting professional with over 20 years of experience, Ibrahim said it did not take him too long to see the gap in the poor and unprofessional delivery of financial services (especially tax filing) within the African community in the United States.

“All over the world, there is an increasing gap in professionals needed to provide adequate services in almost all the industry. This labour shortage and other factors such as lack of training and inadequate regulations have given room for poor services, including financial services. This actually gave birth to FinServe Pro.

“FinServe Pro is coined from the words “Financial Services Professional” and we provide financial services in a way to help individuals and businesses reach their potential at least financially,” Ibrahim added.

A thoroughbred Nigerian, Ibrahim began his education at Aviation’s International School, Zaria, Nigeria and attended Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, where he graduated in 2006 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN; Associate Member, Institute of Chartered and a Certified Fraud Examiner. He is also a Certified Information System Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM).

 

