How flame-out, multiple engine bangs caused United, Air Peace serious incidents

AIB releases reports on 4 other aircraft

The Accident Investigation Bureau-Nigeria (AIB-N) has released four preliminary reports on serious incidents and accidents involving aircraft owned and operated by United Nigeria Airlines Limited, Max Air, Air Peace and the Nigerian Police Air Wing. According to the preliminary report involving the United Nigeria Airline’s Embraer 145LR aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-BWW occurred when the airplane was climbing out of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria when a serious incident occurred at about 4,000 feet on November 17, 2021.

At about 08:30h, NUA0505 requested start-up clearance for the second sector of the day, from Abuja Ground Control (AGC). At about 08:40h, NUA0505 advanced the throttle and set take-off thrust. NUA0505 commenced the take-off roll. After take-off, Tower transferred NUA0505 to radar on frequency 127.9. NUA0505 acknowledged and complied. According to the flight crew: “During the climb, there was a loud bang from the rear, and all engine parameters were checked and all in green. At about 4,000ft, we heard another noise followed by a flameout.”

Max Air was involved in an on-ground collision with Skyway Aviation Handling Co. Plc. (SAHCO) lavatory service truck with fleet number 9/5 on 21st November 2021, the preliminary report stated that the pilot while preparing for the next sector (Abuja to Maiduguri), heard a loud bang accompanied with shaking of the aircraft. Boarding was stopped and passengers who were already on board were disembarked to await further instructions. According to the AIB report, on November 21, 2021, at about 15:35h, a lavatory service truck with fleet number 9/5 operated by Skyway Aviation Handling Co. PLC (SAHCO), had a ground collision with a parked Boeing 737-300 aircraft with nationality and registration marks 5N-DAB, operated by Max Air Limited; at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA).

Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB) was notified of the serious incident involving a Boeing 737-300 aircraft owned and operated by Air Peace Limited with nationality and registration marks 5N-BUQ, which occurred after take-off from Sam Mbakwe Airport, Owerri, Nigeria en route Lagos on November 22, 2021.

A Bell 429 helicopter owned and operated by Nigeria Police Air Wing with nationality and registration marks 5N-MDA, was involved in an incident at the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Airport, Bauchi, Nigeria on January 26, 2022. A spokesman for AIB, Tunji Oketunbi said investigations on the serious incidents and accidents were still ongoing, adding that final reports would be released at the conclusions of the respective investigations.

