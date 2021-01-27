How FONDCUP Pageant’ll showcase our cultural heritage, by Era

At the heart of the initiative, Face of Niger Delta Cultural Pageant, FONDCUP, is the need to showcase and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Niger Delta region of Nigeria. The cultural pageant, the first of its kind, is envisioned to have “a logo as a common identity for the Niger Delta people, a logo, which defines our oneness and unity.”

The Convener of the maiden Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant (FONDCUP), Mrs. Elizabeth Era, said the cultural pageant is aimed at showcasing “the beauty and splendor of our rich cultural heritage.”

Era, who disclosed this at a media parley in Lagos, said the pageant is also aimed at changing the negative impression of Nigerians about the people of the Niger-Delta region, adding that the erroneous impression that the Niger-Delta indigenes were only known for militancy, kidnapping and conflicts, also had their unique cultural heritage and other potentials that are imperative for development and Nigerians, and indeed the world, needed to be aware of and appreciate.

She explained that nine contestants from nine states in the Niger-Delta region, namely Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo and Rivers, will stay together for 22 days while they will be examined and given tasks based on the Niger-Delta culture through various cultural programmes.

She added that the pageantry was organised in collaboration with The World Kindness Movement. According to her, after the 22 days in camp, the Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant would emerge. Registration for the pageantry began last Friday and it will close on Monday March 15, while the auditions will be done virtually.

The grand finale of the entire contest will hold June 25, where the Face of Niger-Delta Cultural Pageant would emerge. “The winner of FONDCUP will be going home with a new car and N1 million,” Era said, adding that the winner will also be the Kindness Ambassador for one year with a series of ambassadorial jobs.

According to Era, the first runner-up will be given N1million, empowered with a skill of her choice and will get to work with HUSSTORM Technologies, while the second runner-up will be getting N500,000 with other opportunities.

“At the end of the pageantry, each of the other contestants will be given N200,000,” she said. Era further stated that the winner of the Cultural Pageant would take up the task of visiting the Niger-Delta States, sensitising them on the need to embrace the culture of peace and show kindness to others.

Also speaking at the media parley, a Nigerian politician, businesswoman, and publisher of a health and fashion magazine, St. Eve, Mrs. Evelyn Okere-Onu, commended Mrs. Era for the initiative, stressing that it is coming at the right time with so much cases of insecurity in Nigeria.

