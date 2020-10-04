How foreign private equity firms hijack businesses from Nigerian entrepreneurs

The difficulties Nigerian entrepreneurs endure in the hands of foreign private equity firms and venture capitalists have been blamed on the clever tricks deployed by investors.

Sources on the Nigerian business landscape disclosed that the tricks used by equity partners easily deceive Nigerian business founders into their embrace and eventual takeover of such businesses from founders.

A source familiar with relationships between foreign equity firms and Nigerian businesses revealed that private equity companies are adept at using tax avoidance entities, registering their investment vehicles in places such as Mauritius

The source also explained that the equity firms insist on the initial investments being in tranches, so as to enable them to scoop shares at much lower value via rights issue.

Another business source explained that foreign equity firms deliberately concede to having a Nigerian founder as Chief Executive Officer for a few years, during which they milk the reputation, goodwill and connections of the founder as a prelude to his/ her eviction from the business or being rendered a peripheral figure (such as chairman).

“Once they fully grasp the business model and have acquired sufficient nous on the business landscape, they would quickly remove the founder and take control of the Board and Management,” said the source.

After gaining control of the Board and Management, he stated, foreign equity partners tend to borrow locally against the company’s cash flow, taking advantage of subsidized funds, like intervention funds, to drive growth before selling at a premium to the highest bidde

