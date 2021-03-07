How Freight Forwarders are boosting Eastern ports growth

Despite the over hyped security challenge in the Eastern zone of the Nigerian port industry, PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports that the huge revenue of N118 billion collected by the Port Harcourt Area 11 Command of the Nigeria Customs Service in the 2020 was the hallmark of collaboration with a united and focused freight forwarders in the region

Tackling challenges arising from government policies, terminals, shipping companies

Coming on the heels of the recent declaration by the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala Usman said that the Ports Authority is determined to ensure that the Eastern Ports are put into effective utilization, Freight Forwarders in the region have expressed their determination to continue to collaborate with the government to achieve the desired goal.

Speaking, Kingsley Offor who was recently elected a Board of Trustee member of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Freight Forwarders in the region work hard to ensure that adequate government revenue is collected by ensuring that there is no under declaration or under payments by the importers.

He however regretted that it is government policies that causing in the growth of the Eastern Ports. He said: “I have been in the association for some years now. I have been a clearing agent for over 25 years and I have had my license for over 21 years. I have also served in different capacities in my association, ANLCA, which make me understand what our challenges are.

“As a member of the BOT today and a custodian of our constitution, one of the things I hope to achieve, is to see how we can tackle challenges that arises from government policies, terminals, shipping companies, and other operational issues.

“I believe that as board members, we will use our wealth of experience to tackle all the issues that arise. I will also make sure that I represent the Eastern zone very well and give them a listening ear to achieve all our set goals which is greater growth and transformation of the Eastern Port as the container hub of West Africa.

Ready to grow cargo throughput, embrace AfCFTA

According to Mr Offor, the Eastern Ports have one of the highest equipment in terms of what is available in any Nigerian port.

“But when you talk about the readiness of the people in the east, I can say that we are ready and prepared. But the challenge we have when you talk about readiness is in terms of the Customs Brokers and other agencies that operate in the port and also facilities that can enhance such activities.

He said no matter how the port tries to make sure that they come to that standard revenue is collected by ensure that proper declaration is made, if you do not also have good facilities, like accessible roads, things will not move smoothly. “If you are going out of Onne, the access road to town and anywhere else you want to go is in a very bad shape.

For that to be able to function very well, irrespective of the equipment the terminals have today and the readiness of the people using the port, some facilities need to be put in place.

“Individually, every company has their objectives on how they will key into available resources. But you cannot also key in without following the laid down procedures, which is what we are all working towards.

We also plead with the Federal Government to look into the access road to the ports and see how they can put it in order. He also called for the provision scanners, as there is currently none. He stated that if the government installs scanners at the port, it will reduce the unnecessary hours spent during examination.

He also said that the environment during raining season is also nothing to write home about. Mr. Offir reiterated the preparedness of the Freight Forwarder to meet up with the government’s policies and its implementation, but said that it will not be effectively carried out if there are no facilities to make it happen.

“If all what I have mentioned can be put in place, I believe that we in the East are ready to work and deliver in such a way that the government will generate more revenue, and our customers too will be well attended to,” he said.

ANLCA in the East has history working as a unit

According to Chief Uche Martins, Zonal Coordinator of ANLCA in the East ports dialogue and mutual understanding has been a hallmark of his zone’s operations He said the Eastern region has been the rallying point of the association, dating from the days of Alhaji Sani Kamba.

When there was crisis in the association, it was the East that Alhaji Kamba ran to and we united to resolve the issues at the time. After his exit, Chief Okocha came on board and it was all crises from the West. It was still the East that rallied round him. And after that regime came Chief Ernest Elochukwu

Like this: Like Loading...