How 'fringe' Eagles fell to Costa Rica

The Super Eagles B team early yesterday lost 2-0 to Costa Rica in an international friendly played in San Jose. Made up of entirely fringe players led by Coach Salisu Yusuf, the Nigeria team conceded a goal in each half against the World Cup bound Costa Rica team.

Oscar Duarte set the balling rolling with a goal for the host in the seventh minute and despite series of other chances afterwards, the first half ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts. Despite starting the second half somewhat brightly, the Nigeria team lost steam as the game progressed and it was a matter of time before they conceded the second goal.

Kendall Waston in the 73rd minute doubled Costa Rica’s and though they had several other chances to add to their tally, they made do with the 2-0 win as they head to Qatar for the World Cup. Thursday’s Friendly at the National Stadium in San Jose provided a carnival atmosphere ahead of the team’s departure for the World Cup in Qatar.

 

