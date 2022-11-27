How G5 govs plan to intervene in 2023 –Sources

The Final battle line may have been drawn between the G5 governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Wike and four other governors, Seyi Makinde(Oyo), Samuel Ortom(Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu(Abia) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) states are currently at war with Atiku.

They had remained adamant that the National Chairman, Iyiochia Ayu, must resign for the sake of justice and equity as both Ayu and Atiku, two of the highest ranking officers in the party, cannot come from the Northern part of the country.

This has lingered on and several efforts at pacifying the group and other members of the party, mostly from the South and North Central part of the country has not yielded any fruitful result.

The group has since been transmuted to the integrity group in the party.

Last week, PDP’s former deputy national chairman and BoT member, Chief Bode George, hosted the Integrity Group in Ikoyi, Lagos, where it announced the change of name from G5 to IG with expanded membership made up of more former governors such as Jonah Jang, Donald Duke, among others.

After the meeting, Jang, who addressed journalists, announced the developments and that they still insisted on their stand that Ayu must resign.

They said that everyone can vote for the candidate of their choice, but they are still keeping the door of reconciliation open as they cannot afford to go into election with a divided house. Twenty four hours is a long time in politics as anything can happen.

Sources within the party who confided in Sunday Telegraph, said the refusal of the G5 to play ball is having a great impact on the chances of the party as the party cannot afford to go into the 2023 election with a divided house. The Atiku camp is tired and has reached its limit.

“We’ve done our best trying to accede to their demands. What else do you want us to do? You are holding the party to a ransom, working for the opposition, APC and LP. This is clearly an anti – party activity,’ the camp was quoted as saying.

However, our sources continued that the Atiku camp would not openly fight them as the door of reconciliation has not been permanently shut.

Nevertheless, they will keep their distance. It will be foolish to let them continue holding the party to ransom.

Our source continued: “The leader of the Integrity Group is reaching out to all three parties – APC, LP and NNPP. He is not helping PDP, making them wait endlessly. He cannot continue to put the Atiku camp in a dilemma. They do not want to go into the election with a divided house. That is eventually what may happen. That is the Wike albatross.

“They have spoken to IBB (Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, former military president and elder of PDP), to wade into the matter by prevailing on the G5 to sheathe their swords. They had insisted that Ayu be removed before they’ll talk. That is the beginning of discussion.

Wike has made up his mind not to work for Atiku.

“For Atiku, that will amount to surrendering the party to Wike if Ayu is removed. That is what Atiku is unwilling, unable and will not do.”

However, PDP’s spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, in response to the crisis rocking the party said that the matter would be resolved.

Olugunagba in an earlier interview with Sunday Telegraph had agreed that negotiations were on going.

He said: “You know when you have this kind of negotiations, we don’t say it in the newspapers or under the klieg lights or before the TV camera.

“What we do is to continue to talk to our leaders and ourselves. And we are very certain that at the appropriate time, which is very soon, recognizing that Nigeria is sick, to quote Governor Samuel Ortom, knowing that our leaders know this, and the fact that Nigerians are looking up to our party to rescue this country and then look at the bigger objective which is the bigger goal of Nigeria as different from sectional or personal considerations.”

