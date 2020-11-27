How Gbajabiamila mourned slain vendor

A security detail attached to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, recently shot and killed a newspaper vendor in Abuja. PHILIP NYAM recounts the unfortunate development

This is certainly not the best of times for the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila. With the nation and particularly Lagos State yet to recover from the devastating effects of the #EndSARS protest, a disturbing news frittered of the killing of an Abuja based newspaper vendor, Ifeanyi Okereke, by a security detail attached to the number three man.

The incident occurred at a time Nigerians are still recounting their ordeals in the hands of security personnel, especially, personnel of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the police, accused of extrajudicial killings.

Unlike other public officials who are most times quick to deny such incidences, Speaker Gbajabiamila promptly admitted and tendered an apology, which was consequently followed by a meeting with Abuja vendors and the family of the deceased. The chairman of Newspapers Vendors Association, Abuja (NVAA), Mr. Etim Ewara, had On November 19, released a save our soul message via social media, which compelled the media to launch an immediate investigation on the Okereke’s death.

He wrote: “Mr Ifeanyichukwu Okereke , a newspaper vendor today at Federal Secretariat today was shot in the head at close range by one of the police aides in the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representative. “According to information reaching me by one of the eye witnesses, the ugly incident happened after the speaker stopped and attended to the vendors with gifts gesture in cash. Afterwards, the security came down and shot him at close range and this happened while the vendors where selling their wares.

Right now, he is being attended to at the National Hospital and in critical oxygen infusion condition. He needs blood,” Gbajabiamila would later confirm the death of the vendor through a statement he personally signed and titled: “Horrific death of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke.” The speaker wrote: “The unfortunate death of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke at the hands of one of my security aides has left me deeply shaken.

“Mr. Okereke was a citizen going about his business, trying to make a living for himself and his family. There is no reason for his life to have ended the way it did. “This morning, I have handed over the security operative, Abdullahi M. Hassan, to the Department of State Security (DSS) for investigation and appropriate administrative and judicial action. In the interim, he has been suspended from the convoy.

“I expect, and I will see to it that the family of Mr. Ifeanyi Okereke receives the full measure of justice so that their bereavement is not compounded by any actions that can cause them further pain and suffering. “I have expressed my personal condolence to his family and have arranged to meet with them when the parents of Mr Okereke, who are already on their way, arrive in Abuja. “Additionally, I have committed to them that I will support his wife and the immediate family he has left behind.

I commiserate with the family of Mr Ifeanyi Okereke and ask all Nigerians to join me at this time to pray for the peaceful repose of his soul.” Following the confirmation, the DSS immediately swung into action.

The spokesperson for the service, Dr. Peter Afunanya, in a statement on November 20, said: “The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to the allegation of shooting and killing of one Ifeanyi Okereke by a security aide of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“The Service hereby confirms that the suspect is one of its personnel deployed to the Speaker’s convoy as a security detail. And as already stated by the Speaker that he has been suspended from his convoy, the Service has further withdrawn him from the assignment. “As part of its disciplinary procedures in the instance, he has been taken into detention. In addition, the Service has opened a detailed investigation into the matter. While it pledges to be transparent and accountable in handling this, it is liaising with appropriate authorities to achieve this objective.”

As part of his efforts to douse tension over the unfortunate killing of Okereke, Gbajabiamila, on Sunday, met with members of the Abuja Newspapers Distributors Association (ANDA) and the Newspapers Vendors Association, Abuja (NVAA).

The speaker, who visited the Abuja newspapers distribution centre at Area 1 in Abuja, assured that the deceased would get justice. “The arc of the moral universe is long but it always bends towards justice,” he said. Full of grief over the incident, the Speaker said the House would upon its resumption of plenary honour the late Okereke and will invite the leaders of the two associations to be part of the event to be held on the floor of the House.

His words: “Let me address you not as the Speaker but as Femi Gbajabiamila a citizen of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who has been caught unawares in the middle of this unfortunate incident.

Many of you that have been following me from the beginning know that championing the cause of the masses has been my life work as a legislator. I have been a champion of the common man and therefore the irony of this is not lost on me and many of us. However, I will continue to do this as long as I live. “This is a very difficult time for me. Like many have said, you guys have been my friends for years. I have no idea and I don’t know why you guys have always taken to me over the years including campaigning for me in the streets of Abuja during the speakership election. You’ve always been there for me. As you were selling your papers, you were also selling me.

“That’s why each time I pass you guys, I stop to say hi. Some people said why did I stop in the middle of the road? But as we were moving, the lights changed to red which meant to stop. We could have moved on, but I have always instructed my convoy to be law abiding.

So, we stopped and my friends, as usual, besieged the vehicle, shouting and were jubilant. “Immediately I heard the gunshot, I screamed and said why did they do that? At that time I thought it was just a shot into the air.

As we moved on, I asked that they should park the car. It’s against security training as they made me realize, but I insisted and they parked. They said everything was okay. Indeed some other road users behind us did say everything was okay. We moved on. It was later that night that I got the full gist of what had happened. I want to commiserate with you over what happened.” Gbajabiamila said he had visited the family of the deceased, where he met with his wife and children, adding: “Those children have now become my children. I have made commitments to the family to train them until they become adults. I have instructed the lawyers in my office to immediately set up a trust fund for them until adulthood.

The incident has touched me in no small measure and in ways difficult for anyone to understand. I am a man of peace and not violence.” As part of the mourning period, the Speaker said he had cancelled all his engagements “because I’m indeed mourning, and I can’t be mourning and be celebrating or attending joyous occasions or functions at the same time. We all talked about justice and I assure you we will follow due process.

Justice, in whatever form it is, will prevail. That’s what we can do for now. “I feel your pain. Your pain is my pain. My pain pales into insignificance when compared to what you or the family may be feeling at this time. May the death of Ifeanyi be the beginning of good things for the vendors. I have heard your requests, and I assure you that those requests would be handled.

Ifeanyi’s death won’t be in vain. May a lot of good come out of this unfortunate incident.” The spokesman of the House, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on his part, said it was a sad moment, commending the vendors for the maturity with which they have handled the matter.

He suggested that November 19, which was the date of Ifeanyi’s death be set aside every year to celebrate vendors. Speaking, the President of ANDA, Benji Obute, commended the Speaker for his humility and thanked him for showing uncommon concern over the incident.

He said: “I want to use this forum to appreciate Mr. Speaker for the uncommon love he displayed to the newspaper vendors. The vendors and distributors have been having robust relationship with the National Assembly, which led us to have a special publication commending the National Assembly last year December on the qualitative legislation you are doing, especially on the timely passage of the 2020 Budget.

“We have stated our request, part of which is the scholarship, compensation and the welfare of the family. We want our late brother and colleague to be immortalized. We’ll give you the architectural design of a tent to be built here and named after him. We want a follow up of the prosecution. What we want is justice to be done.

“The vendors are traumatised and cannot do their business at the Federal Secretariat again. Whatever kind gesture that you can extend to them will be appreciated. We exonerate you; we are not blaming you for what happened. We blame the security man that did the shooting.” Also speaking, the chairman of NVAA, Mr. Etim Iwara, said the late Ifeanyi was a dedicated and loyal member of their association, noting that justice must be done on his death. “We appreciate the Speaker for the steps he has taken including the visit to the deceased family and we are happy that he has made promises to address the issue and assist the family,” he said.

