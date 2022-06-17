News

How GEIL is changing Ikuru town through meaningful community projects.

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comments Off on How GEIL is changing Ikuru town through meaningful community projects.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) is the idea that an organisation ought to play a positive role in the community and consider the environmental and social impact of business decisions.

 

It is closely linked to sustainability, creating economic, social, and environmental value. All these focus on non-financial factors that companies, large and small, consider when making business decisions.

 

In recent years, many forward-thinking companies including indigenous oil and gas company, Green Energy International Limited (GEIL) have pivoted from a mere CSR and a ‘nice to have’ mindset to social purpose as far as community development is concerned.

 

Safe to say that did the inhabitants of Ikuru town know about what was coming when crude oil was discovered in the small community in Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, home to less than 6 thousand inhabitants.

 

Naturally, the discovery of crude oil is expected to bring development to any given community, but no one in Ikuru town would have imagined such magnitude of development in so little time to come from GEIL, operators of the Otakipo marginal field.

 

In the last 7 years, Ikuru community has witnessed a high-level infrastructural and human capital development. Some of the intervention undertaken by GEIL includes setting up a primary education infrastructure, with the construction of 9 model primary school blocks and renovation of many others, automatic contracts and employment to qualified members of the community to support its operations, youth development around training programs such as pipeline fitting and welding, IT skills, training for auxiliary teachers among others.

 

Others include Public Health Intervention programs including the setting up medical missions across Ugama Ekede, Ayama Ekede, Asuk Ama and Asuk Oyet, an outreach that provided lifesaving medical intervention such as free medical consultations, laboratory tests, free medication, deworming of children, eye checks, distribution of prescribed eyeglasses and insecticide-treated mosquito nets which saved multiple lives within the communities.

 

On security, Green Energy International Limited built a residential quarters and a police station in Ayama Ekede and Ugama Ekede areas of Adoni LGA, a gesture that has given members of the community a sense of safety and enhances deterrence against vices. Recently, the company donated a mini barracks to the Nigerian navy, as part of its CSR drive and to strengthen to security in the oil producing region.

 

In November 2021, UNICEF declared Nigeria the open defecation capital of the world, in a bid to address this, the company quickly went head to construct several sanitary facilities in an ongoing effort to improve sanitary conditions within the host community and to help eliminate open defecation completely.

 

While giving his take on some if these initiatives, the Chairman, GEIL, Prof. Anthony Adegbuluge hinted that there’s a lot more to come from the company. He noted that “Part of our goal as an organisation is to ensure that we keep our word of commitment to our host community. We have done that since inception and there’s so much more to come in terms of development.”

 

It is evident that GEIL CSR programs indeed touch every aspect of human life, ensuring that no member of Ikuru town is left out of its resolve to prioritize  meaningful projects.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

JUST IN: Gunmen Attack Oyo Correctional Facility With Explosives, Set Inmates Free

Posted on Author Reporter

  Suspected gunmen have attacked one of the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS), in Oyo State. According to reports, the facility, christened ‘Abolongo Correctional Facility’, was attacked by the gunmen on Friday evening. It was learnt that the gunmen set all the prisoners at the facility free during the attack. According to a […]
News

Why I backed direct primary –Gbajabiamila

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has explained why he pushed for direct primary as the only method through which political parties should select candidates for elections. He disclosed this yesterday while hosting a delegation of the Nigerian youths led by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on a […]
News

NLC to Kebbi govt: Pay state teachers new salary approved by Buhari

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Ahmed Idris BIRNIN KEBBI The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Chairman Kebbi State branch Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan has appealed to the Kebbi State government to also implement for state teachers, the new allowance approved by the President Muhammadu Buhari for the Unity Schools teachers.   He made this request yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica