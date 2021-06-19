News Top Stories

How girlfriend drugged, stabbed Super TV CEO, Ataga, to death in Lagos

More details have emerged about what led to the death of Michael Usifo Ataga on Thursday and who actually killed him. Ataga, the CEO of Super TV and a director with Super, who resided in Banana Island, Lagos, was reported missing on Sunday by concerned friends and family after all efforts to reach him proved abortive.

Checks at his Victoria Island office showed that he wasn’t there either and this put everyone in a panic mode including his wife and children, who reside in Abuja. Unfortunately, his lifeless body was found on Thursday morning in a flat in Lekki phase 1, Lagos with multiple stable wounds after several withdrawals were made from his account. Usifo, who would have been 50 years old this week had reportedly met a girl about two weeks ago and they began a relationship. He wass married to a manager in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC.

Usifo allegedly rented Airbnb in Lekki, Lagos where they both checked into before the unfortunate incident. Following his disappearance, a combined team of concerned friends, family members, the police and DSS operatives all the way from Abuja through the concerted efforts of the wife, were said to have tracked down the owner of the Airbnb, who received payment from the woman’s bank account into which Ataga had previously made a transfer for the payment to. The apartment was reportedly broken into and that was where he was found dead with multiple stabs in his neck, chest and thigh.

Apparently, the woman allegedly carried out the murder after she must have drugged him as the security guards at the rentals said no 3rd party came visiting Ataga and the woman besides a dispatch rider who brought drugs for the girl. The woman, who was last seen on Tuesday when the murder happened, was equally tracked down and arrested alongside the owner of the Airbnb. Many of Ataga’s friends have expressed shocked at how the lady was able to pull the dastardly act all alone as Ataga was said to have been an amateur boxer who was very strong. “After the woman left the apartment following his gruesome death, money began to disappear from Atage’s Guaranty Trust Bank account and it was when an email from Ataga’s email address asked for a change in his account details, did the withdrawals stop. With this, GTBank put an embargo on the account to prevent any further withdrawal.

