How Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria is wooing millions of Nigerians

Episode 7 of the ongoing Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria reality tv show has become the most-watched episode since the show made its debut on February 5, 2022. On Saturday, March 19, 2022, thousands of Nigerians logged on to GloTV, the company’s streaming app to watch the regional finals of the afro dance category.

The surge in numbers was on account of the popularity of afro dance as well as the company’s decision to make GloTV open to all data users in Nigeria in response to the increasing de- mand by entertainment lovers and fans of the wave-making show. Millions more tuned in via cable and terrestrial tv for repeat broadcasts on African Magic Urban. “The decision to make GloTV accessible to more Nigerians has been validated by the surge in app downloads and viewership numbers for Episode 7,” the company noted in a statement.

“We will continue to prioritize people over profit as we demonstrate our commitment to Nigerians as well as our industry leadership.” Episode 7 focused on the Afro dance and Krumping regional finals with the winners from each category booking a place in Lagos for the national finals and a shot at winning mega millions and representing Nigeria in Japan. In Lagos, “Church Boy” DC Vorious who said he wanted to “impress Poco Lee” was finally vanquished by Richie who displayed superior skills as they both locked horns in an exciting finale. Richie was clearly the more talented dancer and his prediction that the battle would be “crazy” was spot-on.

Viewers discovered what happens when an angel steps onto the dance floor to battle a don. Angela, the dance instructor, taught Don Simon, the UNIJOS graduate a few dance lessons as they squared off in Abuja. The dance-off between Teni Kodak and Joy was keenly contested and both ladies gave good accounts of themselves but as in all contests, a winner had to be chosen and Joy took the day to emerge winner in Port Harcourt.

A delirious Benjamin was ecstatic with joy after defeating Kfly in Enugu. He dedicated his win to his mother whom he said was always encouraging him to try new steps and urging him to “go and make me proud, my son.” As the show moves into the Crew category from Episode 8, viewers can reverse the decision of the judges and help get those who lost out the afro dance finals to the Lagos finals by voting for their favorite dancers in the Wild Card Challenge.

 

