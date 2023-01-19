How God used late Alaafin of Oyo to rescue Yoruba race, by Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has said that God used the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi, to rescue the Yoruba, with his installation as the generalissimo of the race. Speaking at the fifth-anniversary of his installation in Lagos, Adams, who acknowledged that the last five years had been challenging, however, said he has lived up to expectations. Reeling his achievements so far, Adams said he did a lot to ensure that the spate of insecurity in the South-West region was reduced, especially with the establishment of Amotekun and other security outfits across the zone.

Noting that the position of Aare Onakakanfo is sacred in Yoruba land, he said: “I am happy that we are able to roll out the drums in celebration of the fifth anniversary of my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land. “So far, the journey had been very challenging, but I am happy that we have made tremendous progress in the area of security and promotion of Yoruba culture and tradition. With my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, God used the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to rescue the Yoruba race from complete collapse.”

Adams also gave insight into the book, titled: “Aare Onakakanfo in Yoruba History,” edited by Prof. Akin Alao of the Department of History, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife, saying such a historic document will change the narrative and tell the truth about the history of the stool that had been in existence since 1587. In his remarks, Prof. Alao said the book will offer the best information on the history of the past holders of the title as well as the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams who is the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land. He said: “The book is an expository document of the history of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and it will also reveal the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams as the present Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

“The book is a compilation of all the exploits of all the 15 Aare Onakakanfo in Yoruba land. The book is about a brief history of that institution, when it was first established in Oyo Empire by Alaafin Ajagbo in 1587. The essence is to chronicle the remarkable achievements of our forebears especially in the area of militarism and in the protection of the interest of Yoruba land. “Fortunately, I attended his installation as Aare Onakakanfo because I was writing a book on the Alaafin of Oyo then and I’m the biographer of the Alaafin.

So, I was at the stadium when Iba Gani Adams was installed as the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land. The peculiarity of his appointment lies in the fact that he is the first person to be appointed from a cultural area not directly under Oyo. “All previous Aare Onakakanfo came from the Oyo culture area but Iba Gani Adams is the first Aare Onakakanfo appointed from a place outside the political and cultural influence of Oyo. When Alaafin Adeyemi decided to appoint him, he was being futuristic because Alaafin Adeyemi believed that Yoruba land should come under one umbrella irrespective of our various sub-ethnic affiliations.

“He found in Iba Gani Adams the right person. He looked at his contributions to Yoruba society, and above that, he looked at his conviction about the best interest of Yoruba land. That is why he did not go by popular demand to appoint other high-flying politicians or the money bags and decided to appoint someone who has established himself as a protector of Yoruba land.” Prominent dignitaries including both Islam and Christian clerics, business associates, family and friends, as well as over 120 Yoruba monarchs were present at the event with Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom in Ekiti State, Oba Adebayo Adewole, Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal and Zaki of Arigidi Akoko, Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun.

Oba Adewole, while presenting the book urged the traditional rulers in Yoruba land to support Aare Gani Adams’s call for the revival of Yoruba culture and tradition, which he said have gone into extinction. “God has blessed Yoruba land with the emergence of Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is our duty as Yoruba Obas and custodians of Yoruba culture and traditions to support him in promoting the cultural identity of our race and also preserving our heritage,” he said.

