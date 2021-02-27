How God used me to discover Mikel Obi, Isaac Promise –Fatai Amoo

National U-17 coach, Fatai Amoo, spoke to AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview about his plans for the Golden Eaglets ahead of the CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations slated for Morocco next month. He also insisted that despite the cancellation of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, his players understand Nigerians’ demand for success at all times. Excerpts…

The Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group B of CAF U-17 AFCON alongside Tanzania, Congo and Algeria, and pundits believe there shouldn’t be too difficult for your team to qualify from the section…

It was a good draw for us; but just like all of the teams going into that championships, our aim is to go there and do well. You know when a Nigerian team of any grade is going out to a tournament, all what Nigerians want is victory no matter the level of preparation. So, as a team representing this country, we want to give our best. The task is herculean because of the caliber of opposition we are going to meet there and that is why we want to improve on all areas and correct the mistakes we made in the previous tournament.

Your preparations for the last WAFU B tournament was blighted by so many factors including the MRI test that claimed more than half of your players, would you say you now have better time to prepare for AFCON?

We went into recess after returning from WAFU tournament and only resumed less than three weeks ago to start preparing for AFCON. We went to WAFU tournament and we were still able to come second with all the challenges we faced. I think we now have an advantage of gelling together; players are getting used to us, they are understanding themselves more and that will work more in the team’s favour when the tournament gets underway.

Are we going to see a wholesale change to the team that finished second at WAFU tourney when AFCON begins?

We want to improve on all departments of the team but not at the risk of taking away team’s understanding and cohesion. We cannot dismantle the team because we don’t have that luxury of time; but if we see one or two players that can help the team improve, we are going to accommodate them. We have to be very careful in carrying that out; we have to do things systematically with a mindset that we already have a team on ground.

World Cup has been cancelled because of COVID-19 pandemic, won’t the confidence of the players be affected and how are you going to make them stay focused despite the disappointment?

I don’t think their confidence and focus will be affected in any way because they know they have to make do with what they have. The players know that even right from the preliminaries which was the WAFU tournament, there would be agents who would come to scout for talents. Clubs across the world know that there won’t be World Cup but there is AFCON U-17, they would come here to scout for African talents they can sign. There is no World Cup but this AFCON is our own World Cup and that is why we have to give the best of determination, focus, discipline; we are not discouraged. There are still a lot of positive things we can take away from the situation despite the fact that there is no World Cup.

Nigeria is reputed as the most successful country at this level and several talents who later became world stars were discovered at the U-17 including legendary Nwankwo Kanu, Celestine Babayaro, Jonathan Akpoborire, Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen; are you promising Nigerians we can see the continuation of that tradition from the squad you have assembled?

You have raised a very sensitive issue here; it is hard to compare the time these stars were discovered with what we have now. There was nothing like this pandemic when teams involving these stars were preparing for their tournaments; the coaches had more time to work, to scout and see many players which is not the same situation with what we are facing at the moment. For instance, we can see what is happening even in other sectors, most companies, because of this pandemic, they have seen big drops in their profit margin. They have seen how their performances now can’t compare to when there was nothing like COVID-19. If we haven’t gotten those kinds of players now, there is no way we can get them except we want to deceive ourselves. I am not making any excuses but because of the exigency of time, we couldn’t do as much as we would have loved to do. We will try our best, whatever the result that we get, we would know that is how far we can go. So, it might be difficult to get the kind of players you have just mentioned.

It is becoming a normal situation to see people lobbying to have their players or wards included in age-grade teams. Some agents can even go as far as pressuring coaches to use their players in matches, are you under any pressure?

I am under pressure but not the way you have put it that if agents are mandating me to use their players. I am under contract with the Nigeria Football Federation and not any agent. The truth is that people are coming to us to have their players in the team; as at two weeks ago, I couldn’t read all the messages I had on my phone because of people pestering me to see their players despite the fact that we have told them we don’t have time to look at any players again. When we were in Togo, even when we lost the first game with our fate hanging in the balance, people were still calling to see if we could accommodate them. I don’t have a pressure of anybody saying I must play his player in a game but many people have been calling to have their players in the team even when they are not good at all, to them they are Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. In fact my phone has been on permanent silent because of this pressure.

You have once talked about how you discovered a player like former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo but what do you wish to be remembered for after this assignment?

You mentioned Ighalo and there are many others like that God has used us to impact their lives. I don’t like to boasts but when I see these players do well later in their career, I am always happy and one of them was the former captain of the Super Eagles, Mikel Obi. I Fatai Folorunsho Amoo was the one that picked him out of the numerous players that came for the U-17 screening. I was the assistant to coach Ganiyu Salami alongside Aloysius Atuegbu. I was at Julius Berger FC and despite the fact that my club didn’t want to release me because the Eaglets job was like a secondment, I still managed to go. When I got to Ibadan where the screening was going on, it seemed other assistant coaches and our coach were done picking the players because I got there late. They just asked me to look at the rest of the players and when I set my eyes on Mikel, I said this was a good talent that we should consider. In fact, late Isaac Promise was in that group of players I selected. I didn’t know him from anywhere, neither did I know his agent but I was able to spot him among the crowd to represent the country. I am not saying I am a magician but I think I have that expertise and so many of them have gone ahead to prosper in the profession. So, I want to be remembered for discovering talents like that. This assignment, it is just unfortunate that we don’t have the time because of the pandemic but what we have done is to make it open because we don’t know when another Messi , Ronaldo or Mikel Obi will come from. So, when you are coaching a player or you spot talent, you cannot tell how far or successful he would be. It is only God that can determine that. As a coach, you can only recognise the talent of a player. However, progress of a player depends on so many factors – the nutrition, lifestyle, social life, his spiritual life and I don’t know all these as a coach. You don’t know what I eat or my spiritual life and I don’t know yours.

You have managed at both the club national team levels, how will you compare the two jobs?

We know that at the club level, any age can play, compared to the U-17 with restrictions. However, you are also restricted at the club level in terms of talent but at the national team, there are so many players coming from around the country. I want to add this; it is high time our clubs have U-17 teams that will playe in a league format, so that we can be able to make a draw from that pool. Even these players can graduate into the senior teams of these clubs because not all of them will go abroad to further their career. I did not play abroad but by all standards, I had a successful playing career because despite playing at home, I featured for the senior national team. So, our clubs should start thinking in that direction, so that we can have talent they would groom to become big stars. We have not been doing very well in continental competitions and this is one of the ways we can improve on that because efforts must be made to discover these talents right from that young age.

You are one of the most experienced coaches around; with your job entailing moving round the country and beyond, how do your family cope?

It is not easy; I am one of the few lucky ones that have modest families. I got married to my wife when I was still playing, so she has gotten used to the demands of our job. She knows I can be around today and the next moment we are off. She is very dynamic, taking care of the kids up to the time they are all grown up. The truth of the matter is that after this assignment, I have to review if I have to continue with coaching or not. I have been doing the same routine for about 40 years; from being a player to a coach and it will have to get to a level where I have to say enough is enough. I don’t know if I am dying today or tomorrow, I have to start thinking more about my family. I know what I have missed being away from them when I went home last time and I can tell you that family is everything but then, you have to work and that is where our focus is now.

Like this: Like Loading...