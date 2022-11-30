News

How gomoney is simplifying the payment of bills for Nigerians

Financial management is a process and one way to approach it is by adopting the smartest and safest way to settle bills, especially in today’s digital world. Basically, digital transformation is free of stress and complexity which has made digital payments more versatile and contributed to the spending power of individuals. Asides from this, digital transformation has also influenced individuals’ financial decisions and impacted their lives.

In previous times, what we know as fast and easy access to payment services was not what it used to be. Individuals were faced with the worry and burden of walking into a bank and then waiting a couple of working days to get the issue resolved, with digital transformation, carrying out transactions is a walk in the park and Individuals are more aware and informed about their finances.

However, as good as this sounds, one thing is still lacking. While individuals are more informed about their finances, they are still unable to figure out their miscellaneous as most are still battling with debt incurred from bill payments even as simple as an outing with friends. What this reveals is that most people are either paying extra in terms of expenses or waiting for reimbursement of a bill they last handled. How can this be tackled?

The gomoney split bill feature
gomoney is a Nigerian digital bank that has positioned itself as a full-fledged digital service provider that understands every one of its customer’s needs and aspirations living up to its promise of being ‘’the bank users deserve’’, and one thing everyone deserves is a way to tackle and avoid lengthy money conversations and arguments when it comes to paying bills.

What can be said about the gomoney split bill feature is its versatility, and ease and how it aids quick and prompt settlements of new and outstanding bills for users. As the name implies, the split bill feature gives room for multiple users to split payments amongst themselves easily for quick spending or expenses. You can split past or real-time bills with any gomoney user at any time as the feature is divided into two sections, the real-time bills and past bills. For the real-time bills, a group is created and an invitation is sent to whomever the user wishes to split with to that group, enter the amount and send. While for past bills, users can click on the transaction summary for the payment they intend to split, select “split” on the transaction page, and hit “send” once prompted. What this means is that users can conveniently plan their expenses with friends and family without placing the burden of payments on a person.

Also speaking about the versatility and ease, the feature can be used to split utility bills, cable bills like DSTV, repairs as well as lunch bills with friends with a reminder option that allows users to send push notifications to pending debtors and once a bill is settled users can either close the group or leave it open if there will be recurring payments of sort in the future.

According to Adeyemi Fayomi, Banking Operations Lead, gomoney inc. ‘’One thing we aim at achieving is ensuring that Nigerians continue to enjoy the ease that comes with settling bills with our digital solution, the challenge that stems out of money conversation in terms of who is paying what and who has not paid what is one we did envision and was adequately prepared for with our split bill feature.’’

In conclusion, payment of bills is a recurring ‘to-do’ and if one is not careful, one might spend a fraction of his/her income on bills that can be split easily. What gomoney has done is to ensure that individuals imbibe the culture of saying ‘No’ to some extra expenses or have money conversations about bills with friends or flatmates with its split bill feature.

 

Our Reporters

