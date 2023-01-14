How Governor Abiodun is tackling farmers-herders crisis in Ogun –Somorin

Kunle Somorin is the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State. He spoke with OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI in an interview. Excerpts:

How will you describe the performance of Governor Dapo Abiodun-led government in Ogun State so far?

It has been so far, so memorable. If performance is the sole criterion for re-election, then one can safely say we should start preparing for a fresh oath of office on May 29, 2023. Governor Abiodun has acquitted himself creditably. The election will be a mere formality, referendum and reward by the Ogun State electorate to a hard-working servant leader.

There’s no sector he has not touched. Anyway, he came in prepared to operationalise a collective vision, which is to provide focused and qualitative governance whilst creating an enabling environment for public private sector partnership, believing that is very fundamental to the economic growth of the state and the individual prosperity of our people.

There is no local government or ward that he has not impacted on in the sectors of agriculture, education, youth empowerment. He has turned the state into a big construction site for roads, houses and other public infrastructure so much so that all the abandoned projects of his predecessors are being completed and commissioned, including a once-upon-a-time audio cargo airport that existed only in power point presentation. It is actually an aerotropolis now and I am not surprised that he keeps receiving accolades, awards and endorsement from all quarters, including opposition elements, youths, tradesmen, civil service, market women, traditional institutions, the professional class, the media, and the academia within and outside Nigeria.

How has the state government been coping with projects financing despite the economic hardship in the country?

This is what happens when you have deep thinkers in the saddle. Gov. Abiodun has increased the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) profile of the state. From less than N50bn in 2019, we hit N100bn in 2021 and earned much more in 2022. This year, the target is around N200bn. Gov. Abiodun and his economic management team have introduced the Medium Term Revenue Strategy, which is an improvement from the traditional expenditure to a revenue-driven budget by identifying and working on the major revenue-generating agencies with a view to enhancing and sustaining revenue mobilisation, collection and enforcement.

Another important legacy of this administration is the establishment of best practices in the way of public finance management with reforms to make the ease of doing business easier and make accountable governance our watchword by blocking all loopholes. All these are in tandem with global best practices in public financial management reforms that we have embarked upon since 2019. Don’t forget that the state fiscal structure is based on providing the enabling business environment for private and public sectors partnership through improving the efficiency and effectiveness of key processes including land administration, business registration, construction permit and the provision of key infrastructure and incentives to attract more investors to the state. So we don’t rely on federal allocations only to finance our big dreams

Some people have accused the Governor of low performance, especially in the area of infrastructure development, how would you react to this?

That cannot be true. For an administration that came in prepared and has done as much as we have done, we deserve to be eulogised not vilified. Right from the get-go, Mr. Governor had been working on his roadmap. He has been implementing his programmes methodically and successfully.

For instance, he stated that he was going to roll out the drums for landmark days. He did not celebrate just 100 days in office, but celebrated achievements by completing roads abandoned by his predecessor. He constructed border roads with Lagos: Osi-Ikola and Navy School Raypower Roads at Ota in the West Senatorial District, commissioned 130 units of houses at Kemta Idi Aba in Abeokuta, and provided security infrastructure including 200 motorbikes and 100 operational vans.

He also activated other projects on youth empowerment like the job portal to dimension unemployment and gaps in employability and vocational training. He set up the Tech Hub to groom future Elon Musks, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerbergs. He reversed the dismal fortunes of our tertiary institutions like MAPOLY and TASCE to exemplify his preparedness to build the future of the state in tandem with the 21st expectations.

The facts speak for themselves. He intervened to bring the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital back to its lost glory by recruiting the best medical consultants available across all specialties, among many other things and has not stopped to fix, and reconstruct roads totaling 400kilometres, including federal roads and those abandoned by his predecessors.

How else do you judge a performing administration? Have you gone round to see the yellow roof revolution in our public schools across the 20 LGAs? Do you know that this administration has built over 1, 500 housing units – that’s more than double those built by all his predecessors combined. Gov. Abio dun has also rehabilitated over 100 primary health centres and secondary healthcare centres? He has laid 5,000 fibre optic cables to bolster digital economy and position the state for the 21st century. This is a visionary at work.

What would you say have been the major challenges of the government?

Funds and time, but the Governor has been creative enough to turn these challenges into opportunities. During the COVID-19 pandemic, you could see his genius at work. Ogun started the digitclass to engage pupils whose schools were shut down and teaching virtually. Even in the face of dwindling resources, he has financed all sectors to the chagrin of adversaries. Do you know that a public primary school in Ogun State is adjudged the best nationwide?

How is the government tackling insecurity as regards attack on farmers by suspected Fulani herdsmen and kidnapping?

Our first priority in Ogun State is the safety of lives and property of everyone in our dear state irrespective of the circumstances of their birth or religious leaning. When that unfortunate incident happened early in 2021, the government swiftly took urgent and pragmatic steps to guard against it snowballing into an unstoppable crisis.

These people had co-existed peacefully for years and were suddenly at each other’s throat on account of sources of livelihood. The Governor went to the communities on an assessment and sympathy visit and convened a stakeholders meeting, where he called for collective action between them all – whether as native farmers; cattle owners; herders; local community leaders; security agents, to rid our dear state of the criminal elements.

As a follow up to the stakeholders’ parley on the herders-farmers crisis, the Governor inaugurated a 20-man Peace Keeping Committee on the farmers and herders clashes in the state and also brought in his colleagues from Northerner states to Abeokuta to brainstorm and discuss with everyone considered to be instrumental to peace-building, including Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) and Fulani Community in Ogun state. That was at the confidence-building level.

He inaugurated and empowered the Joint Security Intervention Squad (JSIS) to secure lives and property in Ogun state against further attacks by suspected killer herdsmen. JSIS, constituted by the state government in response to the recent farmers-herders clashes, had its members drawn from the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Police, Department of State Security Service (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Amotekun. They had 10 operational vans and 20 motorcycles equipped with communication gadgets.

The governor, however, admonished the people of the state to stop ascribing crime to any ethnic nationality, but rather address and treat criminals with the appropriate provisions of the law. Indeed, so pro-active and effective was Gov. Abiodun’s intervention that President Muhammadu Buhari, at a meeting, had to recommend Ogun Model on the resolution of farmers and herders clashes, to other states in the country.

What do you think stands Governor Dapo Abiodun out that can give him second term in office?

His vision, intellect and purposeful leadership style. He is too advanced for opposition and he’s unstoppable. Gov. Abiodun has touched all the 236 wards in the state and enjoys a wide range of acceptance across all the demographic groups and classes by his sheer tact, charisma and finesse. He has been successful in his private business and he’s replicating that as a State Governor. He’s loved by the people and they will vote for him again. The traditional rulers want him as well as the youths, the women, the professional class, artisans and craftsmen for what he has done.

He has proven to be a promise-keeper unlike many others. Above all, democracy is about being people-centred. He embodies noble virtues: determined, focused, inclusive, participatory, deliberate, systematic, resourceful, kind-hearted and he obeys the rule of law. So, he will win fair and square.

The APC-led Federal Government has been accused of poor performance in the areas of economy, security, among others, what can you say about this?

People are entitled to their opinions but there is no denying the fact that corruption is no longer the major descriptive or operative word. Also, in terms of infrastructure, especially, no state would claim not to have had one road built or rehabilitated by a sitting government in Nigeria. In the area of rail transportation, we have improved tremendously.

That sector was dead. Today, we have trains that link Abuja to Kaduna; Lagos to Ibadan and Itakpe-Warri modern rail systems. The Second Niger Bridge has become a reality. We institutionalised the National Social Investment Programme; signed the seemingly intractable Petroleum Industry Act, did Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure and Anchor Borrowers’ Programme that has provided millions with job. In Ogun State alone about 40,000 beneficiaries are here. So is the operationalisation of Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project among others. This government is not a basket case as many cynics want us to believe.

