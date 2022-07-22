How grandma gave her urine to minor left in her care to drink

…NGO fights for justice

A 10-year-old human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) – positive girl who suffers from tuberculosis (TB) has narrated how a 70-year-old grandma was giving her urine to drink supposedly to cure the TB in the Igando area of Lagos State. The victim and her brother were alleged to have been abandoned with the grandma by their father after the death of their mother.

The grandma, it was gathered is not related in any way to the children’s father, but live on the same street, and because the father desperately needed where to leave them, possibly to free himself of the burden, he dumped them there and promised to come check on the children regularly, but he never did, neither does he know what his children are going through. The victim whose name is withheld was recently rescued alongside her 14-year-old brother by their neighbour when they fell sick without visible treatment, and taken to the Igando General Hospital where they revealed that the grandma used to give her urine to drink whenever she was sick, because she allegedly couldn’t afford medication for her and her brother.

How kids started drinking urine for treatment of illnesses

According to the victim, “our travails started after the death of our mother. Our father brought us to stay in grandma’s house (not their biological grandma, as they are not related). He practically abandoned us here. “We have been out of school and our welfare has been an issue of serious concern as there is no regular feeding and we lack proper care.” They hoped that their father would come back soon to pick them and reunite with him, but their hope was dashed and that was how they spent years with the unknown grandma who had subjected them to hardship.

The victim said, “While in grandma’s house, her first and third sons sexually abused me severally. Grandma is aware because she once caught the third son having sex with me, but she didn’t do anything to stop it, instead she only warned him never to repeat such an act, but that didn’t deter him. I was enduring it because I and my brother have nowhere to run and no one to report them to, while all these were going on we decided to stay back and endure the suffering.” It was learnt that the bubble was said to have burst when the victim fell sick late last year, and no care or treatment was provided for her by the grandma till their neighbour intervened and bore the cost of the treatment. Unfortunately, the 10-year-old victim fell ill again in May 2022 and the grandma started giving the girl urine to drink due allegedly to the severity of the cough she had.

It was when the neighbour noticed her depreciating health, that she took it upon herself to personally take her to Igando General Hospital, Alimosho for treatment without asking for a dime. But when more money was required for her treatment, she reached out to PAHFIN an NGO for assistance and followup.

How the victim’s neighbour came to their aid

The victim’s neighbour who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said as a parent, it was disheartening seeing the boy and girl in such a condition without assisting them. “As a mother, I couldn’t take it anymore when I saw how they were being maltreated and they both look malnourished.” She had always been looking the other way whenever she saw them in the grandma’s house, but when the girl fell sick and nobody took her to the hospital for treatment, “I had to beg some elderly men and women in our community to assist in retrieving the girl and her brother from the grandma.

It was the brother who strapped his younger sister to his back from their acclaimed grandma’s house to get to the bus stop where we boarded a bus to the Igando General Hospital where it was revealed that it was grandma’s urine she has been taking for the treatment of her cough and other illnesses. “It was when I reached out to an NGO that they made some payment for her admission, tests and medications. After a series of tests was conducted on her, it was discovered that she is now affected with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), she is severely malnourished, anaemic, she has a swollen feet and can barely walk or talk, if not her elder brother who strapped her to his back it would have really been difficult. “I have not seen such wicked father in my life. How could a man leave his children to unknown person to look after them and he didn’t show up to check on them.

It’s God that will punish him. Even if he doesn’t have money to take care of them, there is where he can take them to. Now the little girl has been infected with HIV disease and the brother is distressed.” Currently, the victim and her brother are in dire need of assistance to help keep up with the hospital bill, food support, clothing and shelter. While, the case is currently being investigated by the Igando Police Station Gender Department. However, the NGO handling her case said they are working round the clock with the police and other NGOs to make sure she comes back to her feet and get justice for her. “Because of malnourishment she was unable to talk initially, but as time goes on things will be fine. Police are working with the statement the brother was able to give.

We are waiting for her to recover before we go after the grandma and her two sons who have abused the minor. But know she is walking and talking perfectly without hindrances. What is paramount to us now is she would be taken to a better shelter and the arrest of the suspects involved in the act. “We cannot go into the community where they reside to arrest the suspects, because of the safety of the woman who reported the case. We are still working closely with the woman on the suspects, when the time is ripe we will swoop on them and get them arrested and prosecute them for the grievous offences committed by the suspects.” When contacted, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin didn’t answer his calls and didn’t call back.

