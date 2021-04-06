News Top Stories

How gunmen gained entry into Owerri correctional centre – NCoS

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA Comment(0)

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has said that a total of 1,844 inmates were freed from its Owerri holding centre, after gunmen attacked the facility at about 2:15 a..m. yesterday.

 

The attackers were reported to have also invaded the State Police Command headquarters, setting vehicles and other property within the complex ablaze. Confirming the incident, yesterday, the spokesperson for the NCoS,

 

Mr. Francis Enobore, a Comptroller of Correction, said the gunmen gained access into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

 

This was as he further disclosed that the gunmen came in Hilux vans, as well as Sienna buses, to carry out the dastardly act. He said as at the last count, six inmates had voluntarily returned to the facility, even as 35 others refused to escape from custody during the attack.

 

Unconfirmed reports allege that the daring attack may have been carried out by members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

New Telegraph reports that the development comes barely six months after the twin jailbreak in Benin and Oko – all in Edo State – with consequential forceful release of 1,993 inmates, many of whom had been condemned already.

 

“The Owerri Custodial Centre in Imo State has been attacked by unknown gunmen who forcefully released a total of 1,844 inmates in custody”, Enobore said. According to him: “The  attackers, who stormed the facility at about 02:15hrs on Monday 5th April, 2021, gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block.

 

“They were said to have arrived the centre in their large number in several Hilux pick-up vans and Sienna buses armed with sophisticated weapons and immediately engaged the security personnel on duty in a fierce gun battle.

 

“They eventually detonated the explosive to gain entrance”. Meanwhile, the NCoS has ordered a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the attack, with a view to bringing perpetrators to deserved justice.

 

“The comprehensive probe, the statement added, will be carried out in collaboration with other relevant security agencies.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

80 professors apply for VC’s job at Federal varsity, Lokoja

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

  The Senate and Governing Council of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State have commenced the processes of selecting a new Vice Chancellor for the University, as they have received over 70 applications from interested applicants According to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Senator Chris Adighije, the tenure […]
News

PGF DG to Buni: Get clearance from Caucus to register Femi Fani-Kayode

Posted on Author Reporter

  Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) Salihu Lukman has warned the Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) not to register the former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode without clearance from the Caucus of the party. He described the likes of Fani-Kayode as a “bad […]
News

Insecurity: APC has failed Nigerians – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) should accept that it has failed to guarantee the security of Nigerians. The party condemned the attempt by the APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to blame Nigerians for the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to secure life and property in the country. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica