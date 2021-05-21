How having a child changed me – Simi

Popular Nigerian singer, Simi, has said that having a child has changed her life. The 33-year-old, who got married to Adekunle Gold in a private wedding ceremony in 2019, welcomed her daughter in June 2020. In a video shared on her Instagram s t o r y, Simi disclosed that having a daugh- ter has made her have more empathy, add- ing that before having a child she queried par- ents who could not control their kids in public places but that has changed.

“Having a kid has really changed me in different ways. Before I gave birth, when I see kids running around in public places I wonder why the parents cannot control them but raising a kid now has given me more empathy. “It has made me realise it is not really about me and I have developed more empathy,” Simi said.

