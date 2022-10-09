How healthy collaboration suppressed Nigeria’s maritime insecurity

•No vessel hijack, kidnap for ransom in 2022 on Nigerian waters – IMB

In this report, PAUL OGBUOKIRI notes that the recent improved maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea and Nigerian waters came on the heels of national, regional and international efforts and collaborations to stem the tide. This comes as Nigeria, realizing the strategic importance of changing the narrative in the region, recently demonstrated the will and might to curb the menace by not only committing tremendous resources in its Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also known as the Deep Blue Project, but also galvanized regional collaboration and harvesting international goodwill.

The Deep Blue Project

In response to calls by the maritime stakeholders and global yearnings for enhanced efforts and commitments to combat the menace of piracy incidents and guarantee safety of seafarers and property in the Gulf of Guinea maritime zone, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, June 10 2021, in Lagos inaugurated Nigeria’s novel $195 million Integrated National Security and Waterways Protection Infrastructure, also known as the Deep Blue Project.

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is charged with the coordination of the Project with its objectives to be realized through a dedicated unit: the Maritime Security Unit comprising personnel and officers from the Nigerian Navy, Air Force, Army, Police, the Department of State Services and NIMASA. The Project, which is securing Nigeria and the Gulf of Guinea’s maritime environment from land, sea and air, includes the establishment of a command, control, communication, computer and intelligence (codenamed C4i) centre based in Lagos for intelligence and data gathering and information sharing.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Federal Government acquired various security equipment as well as engaged in the training of security personnel aimed at curtailing acts of piracy such as coastal surveillance vehicles, patrol ships, patrol aircrafts, armoured vehicles, unmanned aircrafts etc.

The regional, international collaboration

Meanwhile, as part of efforts to secure the Gulf of Guinea, the constituent coastal states met at the Yaounde Summit in 2013 and set up a maritime security framework known as the Yaounde Process with three regional coordination centres in Abidjan, Pointe-Noire and Yaounde to create awareness on the maritime security challenges in the region through data collection and information sharing arrangement.

Media reports indicated that the regional efforts have attracted international support from European Union members, the United States of America and China by way of supply of military hardware, training, finance, naval support and patrol.

This came as the Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy has confirmed that there has not been any case of Seafarers kidnapped one year after the May 2021 declaration. This is considered commendable progress in comparison to the 2020 statistics when 130 seafarers were kidnapped.

The status report from the Gulf of Guinea declaration also confirmed that there has not been any case of kidnap for ransom in 2022, as against 20 cases in 2020 and 12 in 2021.

Similarly, the International Maritime Bureau IMB has confirmed that no case of vessel hijack took place in Nigerian waters in the first half of 2022.

NIMASA and GOG-MCF/SHADE

The Gulf of Guinea collaboration Forum was established by Nigeria and 22 countries of the Interregional Coordination Centre (ICC) in July 2021.

The goal was to implement effective operational counter-piracy cooperation among regional and international navies as well as the shipping industry and reporting centres of the Yaounde Code of Conduct (YCC) for the Regional Strategy for Maritime Safety and Security in the Central and West Africa region.

The first edition of the plenary was held virtually, organised by Nigeria and the Interregional Coordination Centre (ICC). The meeting benefitted from the participation of IMO, regional and international Navies, the international shipping industry, and other maritime stakeholders in the Gulf of Guinea. Following a number of interventions by speakers, three working groups were formed to discuss emerging trends and topics.

The announcement for the creation of the forum was made in April 2021 via a joint statement of NIMASA and ICC Yaounde. In the announcement, both partners outlined that the “GOG-MCF/SHADE will focus on counter-piracy and armed robbery by bringing together regional, international, industry and NGO partners to advance and coordinate near term maritime activities with a view to working toward a set of common operational objectives in order to protect seafarers and ships operating off the coast of West and Central Africa.”

Gulf of Guinea anti-piracy system takes shape

According to the former shipping adviser to EU Naval Force Somalia, Simon Church, the international efforts to co-ordinate the fight against piracy in the Gulf of Guinea are gaining momentum.

Church, who was the former director of Maritime Security Centre, Horn of Africa, told Lloyd’s List that countries, navies, and West African States are seeking to mirror the approach used successfully in Somalia.

Church said the forum was designed to help coordination between navies and information sharing centres in the area to respond to pirate attacks, by establishing best practices for reporting incidents and letting navies know who is doing what.

The forum started in July 2021 and meets every two months. It has since had four plenary sessions, which include all its stakeholders, including the 25 Yaoundé Code of Conduct signatory countries, 20 navies that have worked in the Gulf of Guinea, and the international shipping industry.

“The intention behind that intense, ambitious timeline is to deliver output and deliver operational effect,” Church said.

He said one of SHADE’s biggest successes so far has been to replicate the mercury communication platform used in the Indian Ocean for letting navies notify and speak to each other on an unclassified internet platform.

Church says the system, called Solarta, let the Russian navy respond quickly to the October 25 attack on the containership MSC Lucia (IMO: 8413887), chasing the pirates away before they could take any hostages.

“The system has gone online, is being used … and has proved to be effective in preventing attacks becoming hostage situations.

“And that is a big accomplishment in the space of six months,” Church said.

He disclosed that the emphasis on shared awareness is because no one country answers to another; the forum cannot tell navy ships what to do, if more ships are needed, it cannot marshal them like a country could.

According to him, the mix of legal jurisdictions and authorities makes the Gulf of Guinea harder for international navies to operate in than Somalia, a failed state with no coast guard. Navies cannot chase pirates across state sea borders without the states’ permissions.

Faced with these constraints, SHADE seeks instead to enable co-ordination between the ships that are already there to best deter pirates. It can find where the gaps are and help the different parties agree on solutions, he said.

Despite this, Mr. Church said the system has brought transparency and accountability and cut the amount of time taken to respond to pirate attacks.

It should also lay the groundwork for regional countries like Nigeria to own the problem and take charge of the response, with help from better-resourced foreign powers.

Fall in piracy incidents

Giving credence to the effectiveness of the SHADE, the International Maritime Bureau (IMB) said that the recent fall in piracy incidents in the Gulf of Guinea was because of “vigorous action taken by authorities” in the region and commended the “robust actions of the Royal Danish Navy”.

But security sources at the recent fifth plenary of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Collaboration Forum for the Shared Awareness and Deconfliction (GOG-MCF/SHADE) were divided on why incidents have fallen, saying it is too soon to tell whether it was down to better enforcement or political and economic factors within Nigeria.

He said that they would nurture the baby through its early teething challenges till the SHADE matures with results that all would be proud of within the region, adding that the NIMASA is supporting the forum with logistics and policy formation.

In his address at the Forum, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Awwal Gambo, who was represented by Rear Adm. Saidu Garba, Chief of Policy and Plans, said that collaborative framework offered a veritable platform for GoG nations and other partner nations to congregate and cooperate to address the piracy challenge facing the region.

“On the part of the Nigerian Navy, the successes recorded were largely due to its ongoing efforts towards building institutional capacity in reinforcing capabilities for maritime governance.

“Nonetheless, there is still room for greater collaboration in the areas of information sharing, increased presence of naval assets and strengthened legal frameworks among the GoG nations as well as international partners,” he said.

Similarly, Rear Adm. Solomon Agada, Co-Chair of the Forum, said that the vision of GoG SHADE was to have a Gulf of Guinea maritime environment free from incidents of piracy and armed robbery.

He added that, “the mission is to strengthen national, regional and international naval cooperation to combat piracy and armed robbery in the Gulf of Guinea.

Director General of NIMASA, Bashir Jamoh, said in a recent statement in Lagos that regional cooperation plays an important role in reducing incidents of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea region.

