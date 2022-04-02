Business

How heavy wind storm caused power outage at Lagos airport  

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has attributed the power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos to the heavy rain which it said came with very fierce winds and storms.

Spokeswoman for FAAN,  Faithful A. Hope-Ivbazea in a statement said the natural occurrence affected one of its feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

She disclosed that FAAN engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Ikeja Disco and together resolved the problem.

Normalcy, she said had since been restored at the affected area.

Her words: “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) wishes to apologise to passengers and other airport users that witnessed a temporary power outage at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at about 2315hours on Friday, April 1, 2021.

“The outage, which was as a result of yesterday’s rain, that came with very fierce winds and storms, a natural occurrence, affected one of our feeders, and consequently resulted in the temporary disruption of power supply at the D wing of the airport.

“However, our engineers quickly discovered the fault, and liaised with the Ejigbo duty/area control office of the Ikeja Distribution Company and together resolved the problem. Normalcy has since been restored at the affected area.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

