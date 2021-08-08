How herders killed our family members –Widows

At least, three widows, whose relatives were killed in last week’s massacre in Plateau State have recounted how their loved ones were killed in the dastardly attacks by herdsmen.

The widows, currently at Internally Displaced Persons’(IDPs) camps in the state, said that the attackers, upon invading their villages, not only burnt and destroyed their houses, but killed their relations and looted their property.

Thirty-six years old Mary Agah, a mother of two children from Jebbu Miango, said she lost her husband and six family members in the attack. “They were roasted like chicken when the assailants laid ambush against our house.” In an interview with Sunday Telegraph, Mrs. Agah confessed that things have been very difficult for her since the incident last week.

“My husband died and left me with two children. My children’s daily survival is a battle. The Fulani burnt our house and destroyed our farmland. They also looted my business and burnt my shop. Government should come to our assistance now. We have nowhere to go.”

Her story of anguish is re-echoed by 42-year-old Martha Adamu, from the same Jebbu whose husband, father and mother-in-law and two of her sisters were also roasted in a village in a different location, by the assailants.

“I have been sad since I lost my husband,” she told Sunday Telegraph. “He was ambushed in his car with his father, mother, two of his brothers and killed. They were set ablaze inside the car and all of them got roasted.

“As I speak with you now, I don’t have anywhere to put my head. I don’t know where and how to start a new life. I have five children and their survival now is a huge burden, as she “burst into tears” Another victim, Mrs. Celina Ishaku, a 60-year-old widow, resident of Miango, said her house was burnt down while her farm was destroyed, thereby compounding her woes.

“What shall we do now? Who will help us at this point of pain and suffering? Fulani herdsmen have burnt down our houses; still, they went ahead and destroyed our farmlands. We don’t have anybody on this planet earth apart from God. Only God can help us. They keep killing us every day, and there is nobody to help us.”

“Nobody to help,” she shouted in tears, “no husbands; no children; no women, all of them have been all killed. Now, we have neither house nor food to eat while they have destroyed our farmlands. Are we not part of this country? She asked”.

