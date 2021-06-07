How herdsmen killed our family members –Survivors

Lawmaker accuses security agents, FG of compromise, collusion

Victims of the Ebonyi- Benue border attacks yesterday narrated how herdsmen almost wiped off their families. Armed men described as herders had invaded three communities – Ndiobasi, Obakota and Odoke – on Ebonyi-Benue border and killed over 52 people

The communities are located in Benue State but the people are Izzi-speaking people of Ebonyi State. Yesterday, some of the victims, who ran out of the communities during the invasion but have returned home, spoke with our correspondent who visited Ndiobasi.

One of them, Samuel Nwankwegu, said he lost one of his two wives and seven out of his 11 children to the attack. Nwankwegu also said the attackers burnt his pharmacy valued at N25 million and provisions’ shop worth N15 million.

He said: “My shop is in this market and also my living house is here. I was sleeping and didn’t know that people were coming to attack us here, to burn my house, children and my shop.

They killed my children and also one of my wives. They burnt my motorcycles, my two shops; a provisions’ shop and a medicine shop (pharmacy). “I saw them come into my compound and I started running.

They pursued me inside the bush and invaded my house. They killed all the people in my compound, including my children, who were unable to run; they killed them inside the house. They killed my seven children, including one of my wives. I have 11 children but only four are remaining.

“I am devastated and I don’t know what to do. I am currently staying with one of my wives and the remaining four children I have. My pharmacy they burnt is worth over N25 million while provisions’ shop is worth N15 million. I went to the market and bought goods for the shops a few days before the attack.” Another victim, John Nwori (45), said the gunmen got to his community between 4am and 5am on that Sunday.

He said: “They came into our community on foot with machetes and guns. Immediately I heard their noise, when they came in, I dodged somewhere. They came in with knives into our compound and killed my people.

They killed my elder brother, his wife, his child, and my siblings who were planning to get married. They killed eight people in my family. Two of my children, who were attacked with machetes, died on the way to the hospital in Abakaliki.

My house was burnt by the herdsmen. They also burnt my younger brother’s vehicle. “We have vigilantes but they don’t have arms for security. Government should come to our aid.”

On his part, John Nkwuda said he lost his brother and sister to the attack with his house vandalised and looted by the killers. Nkwudae disclosed that the attackers invaded the community during a downpour which made it impossible for people to notice who was being attacked or killed. He said:

“They killed my brother, Peter, and my sister, Chineme. They burnt two houses in my father’s compound. I narrowly escaped death because they pursued me and I was able to escape.

But they looted everything in my house, including clothes and the money I kept in the house. I have nothing on me now. They came with guns and other dangerous weapons which they used to attack us.

It was raining heavily when they came which made it impossible for one to know who was being killed or attacked. They really dealt with us.”

Addressing the victims at Ndiobasi market square, the member representing Ado/ Okpoku/Ogbadigbo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Otta Agbo, described residents of the affected communities as long suffering people.

