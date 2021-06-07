Metro & Crime

How herdsmen killed our family members –Survivors

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI Comment(0)
  • Lawmaker accuses security agents, FG of compromise, collusion

 

Victims of the Ebonyi- Benue border attacks yesterday narrated how herdsmen almost wiped off their families. Armed men described as herders had invaded three communities – Ndiobasi, Obakota and Odoke – on Ebonyi-Benue border and killed over 52 people

 

The communities are located in Benue State but the people are Izzi-speaking people of Ebonyi State. Yesterday, some of the victims, who ran out of the communities during the invasion but have returned home, spoke with our correspondent who visited Ndiobasi.

 

One of them, Samuel Nwankwegu, said he lost one of his two wives and seven out of his 11 children to the attack. Nwankwegu also said the attackers burnt his pharmacy valued at N25 million and provisions’ shop worth N15 million.

 

He said: “My shop is in this market and also my living house is here. I was sleeping and didn’t know that people were coming to attack us here, to burn my house, children and my shop.

 

They killed my children and also one of my wives. They burnt my motorcycles, my two shops; a provisions’ shop and a medicine shop (pharmacy). “I saw them come into my compound and I started running.

 

They pursued me inside the bush and invaded my house. They killed all the people in my compound, including my children, who were unable to run; they killed them inside the house. They killed my seven children, including one of my wives. I have 11 children but only four are remaining.

 

“I am devastated and I don’t know what to do. I am currently staying with one of my wives and the remaining four children I have. My pharmacy they burnt is worth over N25 million while provisions’ shop is worth N15 million. I went to the market and bought goods for the shops a few days before the attack.” Another victim, John Nwori (45), said the gunmen got to his community between 4am and 5am on that Sunday.

 

He said: “They came into our community on foot with machetes and guns. Immediately I heard their noise, when they came in, I dodged somewhere. They came in with knives into our compound and killed my people.

 

They killed my elder brother, his wife, his child, and my siblings who were planning to get married. They killed eight people in my family. Two of my children, who were attacked with machetes, died on the way to the hospital in Abakaliki.

 

My house was burnt by the herdsmen. They also burnt my younger brother’s vehicle. “We have vigilantes but they don’t have arms for security. Government should come to our aid.”

 

On his part, John Nkwuda said he lost his brother and sister to the attack with his house vandalised and looted by the killers. Nkwudae disclosed that the attackers invaded the community during a downpour which made it impossible for people to notice who was being attacked or killed. He said:

 

“They killed my brother, Peter, and my sister, Chineme. They burnt two houses in my father’s compound. I narrowly escaped death because they pursued me and I was able to escape.

 

But they looted everything in my house, including clothes and the money I kept in the house. I have nothing on me now. They came with guns and other dangerous weapons which they used to attack us.

 

It was raining heavily when they came which made it impossible for one to know who was being killed or attacked. They really dealt with us.”

 

Addressing the victims at Ndiobasi market square, the member representing Ado/ Okpoku/Ogbadigbo federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Francis Otta Agbo, described residents of the affected communities as long suffering people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill policeman, burn station in another Benue village attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Several houses burnt as scores flee homes Heavily armed gunmen believed to be foot soldiers of the neutralized notorious Benue warlord, Terwase Akwaza alias Gana on Thursday launched a fierce attack on Harga community in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of the state killing a serving police officer and injuring the other badly. The name of […]
Metro & Crime

Lecturer shoots wife, kills self in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

A former Principal Lecturer with the Department of Languages, Kaduna Polytechnic, Mr. Austin Umerah, has committed suicide. This was after the lecturer shot his wife. The incident occurred on Abubakar Kigo Road within Kaduna metropolis. The wife, Dr. Maureen Umerah, a part time lecturer at the Department of Languages, Kaduna State University, was, as at […]
Metro & Crime

Police frustrating rape cases in my community –Ebonyi monarch

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKi

Traditional ruler of Ameka community in Ezza South Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, HRH Martin Nwali, yesterday accused the police of frustrating many rape cases in his community he reported to them. Nwali said whenever a rape case was reported to the police in his community the police would like to “kill the case […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica