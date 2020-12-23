How high cost of governance worsens corruption in Nigeria, by PACAC

The Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) has expressed concern over the high cost of governance, saying that the development was partly responsible for the growing incident of corruption in the country. According to PACAC, the current socio-economic challenges, occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, had made the need to cut the cost of governance more urgent and compelling.

Recall that sometime in October, PACAC Chairman, Prof. Itse Sagay, had led other members of the advisory committee to a parley with President Muhammadu Buhari to congratulate him for his commitment to the fight against corruption in the country. Speaking during the meeting, Sagay had made some recommendations to the President to advance the course of the anti-graft war, among which was taking a closer look at the cost of governance. Two months after the request was made, PACAC yesterday organised a virtual strategic conference in Abuja on the high cost of governance and corruption.

Among the participants at the virtual meeting, which was monitored by New Telegraph, were the Minister of State for Budget and Planning, Prince Clement Agba, as well as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Anti- Corruption, Suleiman Abdu Kwari. In his contribution, the minister said the federal government had put in place several measures to unburden the governance structure in the country.

On his part, the senate committee chairman explained the various legislative interventions undertaken by the 9th Senate to facilitate the reduction in the huge cost of governance. Earlier, PACAC had observed that the call for the reduction of the cost of governance in Nigeria had been going on for a long time now.

A statement by PACAC’s Communication Officer, Mr. Aghogho Agbahor, had said thus: “It has become critical for the government to review the cost of governance in the country; the present situation of the country, following the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic. “The unwarranted looting and destruction of government and private property have further plunged Nigeria into deeper economic crises.”

Like this: Like Loading...