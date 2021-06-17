News

How HighKey Coin reached unmatched success in such a short span of time

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

All it took for social media and press management agency, HighKey to grow their BitClout coins’ value to over $15,000 per coin was a consistent investment. HighKey also hit over a $1M market cap on BitClout in one month. Top-level HighKey executives Jordan, Luke, and Jackson Lintz, are understandably thrilled, but it’s nothing they say they weren’t able to predict in the first place.

In fact, the second the siblings heard about BitClout, they say they fell in love with the whole idea behind it. After finding out the decentralized platform perfectly aligns with their goals, they jumped on the opportunity and say they went all in. They immediately set up a ‘creator coin’ for the HighKey brand, and already the brothers are earning great returns on their early investment.

BitClout: A Backgrounder

The concept behind BitClout for those who aren’t familiar with cryptocurrency can make your head spin. However, at the core, it’s not that different from any other social networking platform, like Twitter or Instagram. The only significant difference is that creators can directly earn equity from their clout on the platform without having to run ads or sell anything but their own name.

Here’s how it works.

Every profile created on the BitClout platform gets assigned a coin that any user can buy or sell. These are called ‘creator coins’ and basically act as a new type of asset class. They are inherently tied to the reputation of an individual or brand. The price of a user’s coin goes up when there’s good news leading people to invest in the reputation of such user, and in turn, it goes down when people sell the creator coins in anticipation of a user’s clout taking a hit.

For example, if HighKey should announce they’re launching a new HighKey brand, the price of their coin on BitClout would likely rise in anticipation of the new project. On the other hand, if HighKey comes out with news that the launch will be postponed or canceled, their coin would expectedly tank.

So why is HighKey’s coin going up continuously with no signs of slowing down?

Understanding the HighKey Hype

According to Jordan, he and his brothers Luke and Jackson were the very first investors of the @highkey coin. This move is very much in line with HighKey’s main marketing strategy, which is to constantly re-invest in your brand.

The Lintz brothers say they have managed to build an empire by repeatedly investing profits back into their own digital brand and reputation. If you’re an investor, it’s pretty hard not to get inspired by the kind of confidence the Lintz’ have on their own brand and group of companies.

A major value of HighKey is being able to predict trends before they happen. With BitClout being so new, the Lintz brothers are jumping on what they perceive to be a massive gain for them and their brands in the long run.

HighKey Coin is gaining impressive traction on BitClout on the back of investors knowing full well that the brothers will continuously work on upholding their good reputation while finding new ways to deliver value to holders of their coin. And, of course, continue investing in the BitClout platform in general.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

ICC and its macabre dance

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The International Criminal Court (ICC) finally lost it. The decision of its outgoing prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, to investigate Nigeria’s Security Forces for human rights abuses and the equivalent of war crimes is one that the officials of that institution should have better weighed and advise against. Bensouda’s desperation to score achievements before leaving office is […]
News

Akeredolu seeks NIMASA’s support for Ondo Port

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has sought the support of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) on the establishment of the proposed Port in Ondo. This is even as the governor expressed the readiness of the state to key into the Blue Economy initiative of the NIMASA, urging the Agency to help […]
News

ITF: Coalition passes vote of confidence on Ari, dismisses MURIC’s nepotism allegation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition for Good Governance and Rule of Law (CGGRL) has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) under Sir Joseph Ari for entrenching transparency and accountability in operations.  The group, at a press conference on Tuesday in Abuja, refuted the allegations of nepotism by the Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica