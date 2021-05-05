How HighLine Classics Leverages Social Media to Connect With Fans

In today’s world, social media is one of the most powerful marketing tools a business has to connect with consumers and fuel sales. Opt-In Monster, the lead generation software, reported on its blog that nine out of every ten retail companies use at least two social media platforms to promote their businesses online. Social media has taken off in popularity because it offers businesses a cost-effective way to reach the right customers. Restoration and classic build automotive brand HighLine Classics is a perfect example of how social media can fuel big growth for a relatively small business.

Classic Cars and Their Popularity

According to Motor Authority, the enormous growth in popularity of the vintage Bronco came immediately after Ford’s announcement of their 2021 model. At the heart of this demand are businesses like HighLine Classics. The brainchild of Josh Dougherty, the company restores and rebuilds classic Ford Broncos while making each vehicle unique by updating it with modern technology to suit the needs of today’s drivers. By itself, this seems like a pretty niche market, but HighLine Classics’ social media following of over 100,000 followers would suggest otherwise.

Leveraging their massive follower base, HighLine Classics manages to connect to their audience in a unique way. Even now, with their regular posting schedule and army of fans, they have a massive impact with each new build that they put out. According to Dougherty, this widespread reach has increased their reputation, making them one of the most sought-after Bronco rebuilders in the United States.

Facebook and Instagram Show Massive Follower Base

HighLine Classics has a vibrant Instagram page with a community of engaged classic car enthusiasts. While the company does post to its Facebook page as well, the majority of its customers come through Instagram, which is one of the business’s strongest marketing channels. Images and videos tend to engage audiences more, and there are new visitors to the company’s page and website each week. However, it’s not just about the followers; it’s how they interact with their followers. Dougherty gives their visitors a unique experience when it comes to interacting with HighLine Classics’ social media accounts by responding to every comment they receive. Something most shops neglect.

A New Approach to Social Media Interaction

Most of HighLine Classics’ competitors are fiercely protective of their industry secrets, sharing only pictures of their finished work. HighLine Classics, however, has an entirely different approach. The founders believe there’s no reason to be secretive about anything they do. From the colors they use on their restorations to techniques they leverage, they’re willing to discuss it with clients on their social media pages.

This strategy builds trust and familiarity with potential customers, making HighLine Classics a more attractive shop. This approach is what has guaranteed the brand constant social media traffic while increasing their reputation among their core customers.

Between their current fanbase, their growing reputation, and their ability to hold the attention of their audience with their expertise and transparency, it’s clear that HighLine Classics knows how to handle social media. They’ve figured out how to ride the line between business and familiarity, drawing their audience in with their willingness to share their knowledge and holding onto that audience by offering an experience that feels perfectly tailored.

Like this: Like Loading...