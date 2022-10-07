How hoodlums attacked 3 policemen sent to restore order in Ogun community

…schools, health centre vandalised

T hree policemen attached to the Ogun State Police Command, are battling for their lives at a hospital where they were rushed to for medical attention after they were attacked at Iraye Village in Sagamu Local Government Area of the state. The policemen were deployed to restore peace in the crisis-ridden community, unfortunately, they were seriously injured by the hoodlums. Also affected in the clash was a 40-yearold man, Fatai Asha, who died as a result of gunshot wounds he sustained during the invasion of the village by some suspected hoodlums. The policemen who were said to have been sent to the village to restore peace were said to have been attacked by the hoodlums who were fully armed. One of the policemen identified simply as Inspector Dogo, was seriously injured on his head. It was also gathered that no fewer than nine communities were attacked and looted by the hoodlums after they left Iraye. Our correspondent gathered that the late Asha, who was a cobbler, was in front of his house in Iraye when the hoodlums who rode on several motorbikes stormed the village and started shooting sporadically and it was one of the stray bullets from the hoodlums that hit him, before he could move away from where he was sitting. The injured policemen were said to be at the post when the hoodlums attacked them. The September 20, 2022 invasion would make it the second time the village was being invaded by the hoodlums. When our correspondent visited the village, properties worth millions of naira were seen reduced to ashes, while goods belonging to some residents were ransacked and looted.

Residents lament incessant attacks in Iraye

According to a 75-year-old man, Tawa Lawal, due to incessant clashes in Iraye Village, the hoodlums have turned the community into a ghost town, because of the selfish interest of those who are sending them. He said though every school has resumed in Ogun State, but theirs are still under lock and key, due to incessant invasion of the village by some hoodlums and “we don’t want to lose any child because of the useless clash, so everyone had to stay back from school.” “I was sleeping when the hoodlums came and they were shooting sporadically, after a while they started looting our wares, what they stole from me is worth over N250,000, goods in my shop. Also, An event planner, Mariam Owode said one of the victims, a trader in Iraye claimed she lost about N1million to the invasion as her shop was razed down by the hoodlums. “In apprehension, she has temporarily left the community to an undisclosed location, because she recently stocked her shop from the loan she obtained from a micro finance bank.” A young women was also seen with about four months old baby taking inventory of the left overs in her husband’s shop. Her husband deals on cell phones and complimentary services. She lamented, “Our four year old investment has been stolen in a jiffy and I have been feeding my baby with soaked garri. On the fateful day, my husband hurriedly locked the shop and ran for safety, but 30 minutes later, he received a call that his shop was being looted by the hoodlums. At the last count, items worth over N900,000 are gone and we are left with nothing.” Another resident, Titilayo Ashamu said during the invasion, over 40 motorcycles were snatched at gun point while the hoodlums made away with some valuables including plasma televisions, cell phones, while some women were molested by them. Narrating his own experience, an Islamic cleric, Yusuf Bello, whose teeth was damaged said he was fortunate to be alive despite the inhumane treatment meted on him on the fateful day, “they broke into my house suspiciously in a bid to kidnap my two brothers and I raised the alarm after which they pounced on me and beat me mercilessly, it was in the process that I lost my teeth. “After they left, neighbours rallied round me, put me on a bike and took me to hospital in Lagos, because the health centers within our environment had been vandalised during the first invasion of the village by the hoodlums, surprisingly, we ran into the hoodlums in another community and they attacked us, snatched the motorcycle and dispossessed us, but we managed to return home. A day after, my neighbor assisted me to a dental center, unfortunately, there was no remedy as they claimed I ought to have been there when the injury was fresh.’’

Causes of constant invasion of Iraye village

New Telegraph investigation revealed that the village was a peaceful community until the indigenes started selling land to outsiders, immediately an acre of land was sold to a developer, the said developer was alleged to have resold the land beyond where was given to him, the action didn’t go down well with the indigenes who later sort the help of another developer to help them chase the other developer out of the village. Since then they have been battling with one crisis or the other.

Developer reacts to allegation against him

Otunba Kamorudeen Lamina, reacting to the allegation that he sent the hoodlums to the village, said he doesn’t know anything about the clash, as he was in court at Ilaro on the fateful day.

He said what connected him to the village was in 2014 when his company Omolamina Venture bought a landed property there, “after I bought the land, I and the person who sold the land to me were sued to court, since then I have not been able to access my land in the community. “Concerning what happened on September 20, 2022, I have left Ikorodu a day before the incident to Ilaro where I have a case in court with my lawyers. I was in Ilaro throughout the day. I was on my way back to Ikorodu when I received a phone call that some policemen were attacked by some hoodlums in Iraye. “Those who are accusing me of sending the hoodlums don’t know what they are saying, what do I stand to gain. I have a property I can’t access any longer. I have the receipt to my hotel rooms, alot of online media have written negative stories about me alleging me sending the hoodlums to Iraye, I am going to sue them for defamation of character. It is the hoodlums in the community that attacked the policemen, I don’t know anything about it.”

Ogun Police react

The spokesperson, Ogun State Police Command, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the Command is doing its best to ensure that peace reigns in the affected communities. He said, “There is a suspected land grabber that launched the attack, three policemen were injured in the process and both are currently receiving medical treatment. “We are after the suspect and I am sure we will get him, because nobody is bigger than the law. We cannot fold our arms and watch him operate with impunity, especially by shooting policemen. “We are after him and we will not relent until we get him. The Command is doing everything possible to fish him out of his hiding place.”

