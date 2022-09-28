News

How hoodlums attacked, robbed AIT staff in Abuja

Hoodlums have reportedly attacked a veteran journalist and Executive Director, DAAR Communications Plc, Mac Imoni Amarere, dispossessing him of personal gadgets and other valuables. Amarere, anchor of Peoples-Politics-Power on Africa Independent Television, was said to have been attacked and robbed on Monday evening while observing traffic rules not far from the Community Staff School, Asokoro, .

The DAAR Communications Plc Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists confirmed the incident in a statement titled, ‘Abuja increasing insecurity: Amarere attacked, robbed at traffic light stop.’ The statement read: “The attention of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, DAAR Chapel, has been drawn to an unfortunate incident of the attack on Our Executive Director, DAAR Media Academy and Anchor, Peoples-Politics- Power on AIT, Mac Imoni Amarere.”Amarere was attacked, robbed while observing traffic rules not far from the Community Staff School, Asokoro, a facility owned and managed by the DSS in Asokoro, on Monday evening, September 26.

 

