How hotelier shot guest, friend, staff over N4,500 bill

Detectives attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a 53-year-old hotelier, Kingsley Enageghe, for allegedly shooting a guest that lodged in his Queens Victory Guest House, off Ijesha bus stop, on Oshodi-Apapa Expressway. Trouble was said to have started between the hotel owner and the guest, one Kelvin Nwabunor, over an argument concerning delayed payment for an extra days spent in the guest house. Also hit by the gunshot was a friend of the guest and a staff of the hotel. The bar attendant at the guest house, Charles Edet, who spoke with our correspondent said Nwabunor paid for three days to lodge in the hotel, but instead he stayed for four days, without renewing the payment for the fourth day that he lodged. Edet said when Nwabunor was accosted, he told the boss, Enageghe, that he was expecting money from someone. Edet said, “the owner of the hotel told me to go and move his luggage out of his room. On getting to the room, I told him politely, but he told me that he would renew his payment and also pay for extra days , that I should hold on for him because he was expecting some money to drop in his account. “I told him to go and explain to the owner of the hotel. His friend accompanied him and my boss accepted. “After some hours, he withdrew the money and gave it to my boss. Later, Nwabunor called my boss to complain that the television in his room had not been working since he checked in. He requested that it should be changed since he had paid for extra days. “I heard both of them exchanging banters. The owner of the hotel called me and instructed me to lock their room and chase them out, but I could not. He came back furious and asked after the guest. Both of them started pushing each other. Immediately, my boss went inside his office and came out with a gun. “Surprisingly, he shot at Nwabunor. Unfortunately for me, the bullet hit me in the leg, because I stood in between my boss and the guest, trying to calm my boss. The gun also hit the guest’s friend, one Abdullahi Animashaun, in the leg”

Nwabunor’s Account

On his part, Nwabunor said he lodged in the hotel on January 3, 2023, alone and paid for the lodging via transfer. He added that when he appealed to the hotelier to hold on till 4pm on the fourth day, for him to receive some money to pay for the extra one day, the hotel owner refused, stating rather, that the new law was that every customer should pay before noon. Explaining what transpired, he said, “I went back upstairs to my room. By then my wife and child were already with me. “My wife came visiting with my eight months old son.

So, I asked my friend Animashaun to help me pacify the owner to wait till 4pm. He agreed and gave us back the room key. “By 4pm, the cash I was expecting came in. I went to the ATM to withdraw some money, only to receive a call that the owner of the hotel had sent my family out and locked the door. I rushed down to the hotel.

The amount in question was N4500, but I paid N9,000, for an additional day to avoid embarrassment. “It was after payment that I told the bar attendant to go inform the director that my television had not been working. But he did not answer the staff.

So I went to him to plead with him to make repairs on the television, but he said that I should never tell him what to do. “He started insulting me and I insulted him too. He gave me back my money and told me to leave his hotel. I was going upstairs with my wife, son, friend and a staff member of the hotel to get my luggage when he approached me from behind with a gun.

“He pushed me and I pushed him back. The next thing he did was to cock his gun, moved backward and threatened to shot. Before I knew what was happening he pulled the trigger at me, and a bullet hit me in the thigh . My friend Animashaun and a staff member of the hotel were also hit by the bullet. “Fortunately the bullet did not hit my wife and my baby.”

Doctor’s report

Dr. Hassan Ademola of Iwalewa Hospital, told our correspondent that when the patients were brought with gun wounds, he alerted the police for permission to treat them. He said: “We went for multiple x-rays which revealed that the bullet passed through their legs. We were able to remove the bullets which were shown to the police officer that came into the theatre with me.”

When our correspondent visited the hotel in questions, the building had been sealed. A staff of the hotel who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that a similar incident had occurred at the hotel on December 14, 2022, after a guest who lodged in one of the rooms hurriedly left to attend to an emergency. He was said to have explained to the owner of the hotel that his younger brother would come and lodge in his stead.

But when his younger brother came, he reportedly discovered that the room had been given out to another guest. According to the member of staff, an argument then ensued, in the process, he said his boss brought out his gun threatening to shot at the guest. “My boss fired into the air. The man that came to lodge then hurriedly left without using the room.” The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirming the story, said the suspect had been arrested and would be prosecuted as soon as investigation is concluded.

