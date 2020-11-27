Metro & Crime

How hotelier’s wife, sisters, customer brutalised me –Waitress

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

A 24-year-old lady, Olushola Oluyori, has accused her madam, Mrs. Anuoluwapo Anibaba, of teaming up with her sisters and a customer to assault her. Oluyori said that after attacking and inflicting injuries on her, the woman and others refused to take her to hospital for treatment.

The victim works as a waitress in a hotel, owned by Anuoluwapo’s husband. Oluyori said trouble started after she had an altercation with a customer. The customer allegedly refused to pay for his drinks. She said: “When I reported the matter to Mrs. Anibaba, she accused me of being at fault.

She said customers were always right. After my fight with the customer, I left for the hospital, only to return the following day to meet the customer, my boss’ wife and her sisters. They ganged up and beat me.”

Oluyori explained that she sustained injuries on her face, mouth and other parts of her body. She said: “Even before I decided that I was quitting the job, Anuoluwapo had informed my colleague, Mercy, that she wouldn’t allow me to continue working there. I only went to treat myself after they refused to treat me.

I didn’t deserve such treatment from Anuoluwapo and her husband. I was only protecting their interest and business. Why will someone buy a drink and wouldn’t pay? And then you want me to allow that person to go? Moreover, if I didn’t collect the money, they would deduct it from my salary. “I was fighting for their business to grow. The business is not mine. After Anuoluwapo and her sisters had jointly beaten me, they said there was nothing I could do.

I have nobody to fight for me. They are well known in the community.” When our reporter contacted Anuoluwapo, she denied assaulting Oluyori. Anuoluwapo added that there was no time she refused to take her to hospital following injuries sustained while fighting with the customer. She said: “We were about to go clubbing on Friday when I noticed that Olushola was sick. I asked her colleague, Mercy, to relieve her, but Mercy said she couldn’t. When it was about 1am, I saw the way she was behaving, I then asked her to go to her room to relax. The following morning, which was Saturday, after she had given account of the sales, I was shocked to see her upstairs, working again.

I never knew that we were going to have some guests, who came to celebrate a birthday party. “When I got upstairs, I saw some of the guests stealing our drinks. My thought was that they had paid to my younger sister. But later, my sister rushed to tell me that Olushola and a customer were fighting.

I rushed there to separate them. The customer said the drink he took was given to him by his younger brother, who had paid for it. He said that they had paid Mercy. I then told Olushola that she had no right to fight a customer. She should have reported to me. I was shocked when Olushola replied that I also didn’t have the right to fault her in the presence of a customer. She started ranting and screaming, that she would report me to human rights’ activists and police.

I didn’t want her and the customer to continue fighting because she would incur a debt. She still owed us N120,000. That was how she started calling people, saying that I assaulted her and her boyfriend, who came to assist her in picking her luggage. She was shouting that we didn’t take her to the hospital after the customer injured her and she would expose us on social media.”

