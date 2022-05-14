How House of TOMA is taking over fashion industry

Founder of popular Nigerian-based premium fashion brand, House of Toma, Oluwatoyin Mafoitan, popularly known as TOMA, has hinted on her brand’s readiness to takeover the fashion industry in style. With huge patronage from clients across the globe, Toma said she has over the years mastered the art of fashion and reached out to many people whose love and taste for fashion have helped her to understand the fashion terrain better.

Speaking about her dream for the industry, Toma whose brand makes clothes for top Nigerian celebrities including Kcee, Alex Ekubo, and E-money, disclosed that working with some of Nigeria’s finest entertainers and socialites has pushed her brand to the top and she is constantly seeking for new ideas that would keep her clients for a long time. According to her, “my brand is known for creative and unique designs that speak to how much we have grown over the years.

When people visit our showroom at Lekki, Lagos, they hardly believe that we are the brains behind some of the fashion innovations they see around.” She mentioned that the brand is here to take over the Nigerian fashion industry as she plans to unveil her new showroom and some mind blowing designs. As the brand plans to mark its five years anniversary in July, Toma said: “We are crossing more boundaries and making louder statements.’’

