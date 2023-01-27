Arts & Entertainments

How I almost got expelled from varsity over sex scene –Lilian Afegbai

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Nigerian actress Lillian Afegbai has disclosed that she almost got expelled from Benson Idahosa University (BIU), Benin, Edo State, after shooting a scene in a movie with Jim Iyke involving sex. Afegbai shared this information on the latest Tea with Tay episode, where she said she was made to face a disciplinary committee at Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin. She said the performance was her first movie role at a time when she was combining schooling and a career in film. “I started acting fully in BIU. In the first movie that I did, they almost expelled me from school because I had a sex scene with Jim Iyke. So when the movie came out, then I was young,” Afegbai said.

She added, “It was just a lot, and people in the school, you know how jealousy now, people started telling our Reverend Seb’s wife and so they brought the movie to school, they said I acted an illicit scene, they fixed a panel.” She further stated that she had to explain to them that all they saw was make-believe, and she wouldn’t do anything to jeopardise her Christian faith. “I thought I was going to get expelled.

I was scared. It was a Christian school and when people start talking about things in school and making it a thing, you actually face a panel. When I went to the panel, I started making them understand that I am Christian. I would never do anything to jeopardize my Christian faith but then this is acting ma, it’s make-believe.”

 

