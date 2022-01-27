How I became Miracle gov, by Diri

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri yesterday said he got his “Miracle Governor” nickname during an encounter with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in Lagos. He stated that he had already lost hope of becoming governor before the encounter. Speaking in Yenagoa, while receiving Adeboye, who came to the state for a twoday programme tagged Light Up Bayelsa, the governor said there is so much to gain listening to and believing the words of the cleric.

He said: “It was as a result of my encounter with Adeboye in Lagos when all hopes seemed lost before my miraculous emergence as governor,” Diri said, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Daniel Alabrah. “There is so much we can gain from listening to him and believing the words that come out from him. I believe it will impact our lives as a people, as a state and as a country. “When fathers and prophets speak, they do so lightly but the spoken words come with power from God, which was the reason God ordered Adeboye’s footsteps to Bayelsa.”

