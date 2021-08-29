How I cope with competition in real estate – Superblachomes CEO Barbara Fumnanya Nwaokolo

Networking on social capital is the key to success in business, where competition is keen. This is the submission of Barbara Fumnanya Nwaokolo, founder of Superblachomes, a real estate firm.

Sharing her experience in the industry, the Superblachomes CEO, said having specific professionals as clients, makes perching at the peak a lot more easier.

Barbara Nwaokolo said: “Because I already have my returning clients, it is quite easier. Trust me, I don’t think anyone has footballer clients as much as I do. That is where I am focused, I don’t joke with them because you know their money is constant. So, I am always buzzing them of new developments. Do you want to buy this and they will be like Barbara you just can’t ask how someone is doing, everything must be real estate and real estate.

“It is good for them because I tell them that they can’t play football forever. Invest and I am happy that they are smart because I think they have seen over time many footballers who have gone down and the money is no more and all of them are investing now,” added the Superblachomes female.entreprenuer.

Not given to a sense of pride, she stressed that she is not solely responsible for the wise decisions the footballers have made in recent times.

“It is not just credit to me because they still have other people they work with but many of them work with me. I am still in their DM, I have the ones I am still talking to in their DM.

“I always tell them to ask those who bought properties from me and so I think they feel very comfortable with me when I tell them that. You know how people are, they will check; I have a lot of footballer clients,” added the Superblachones leading woman.

Despite mingling with these super rich football players, the real estate guru is not a fan of the round leather game.

Barbara Nwaokolo said: “Funny enough I don’t like football but I like their money. I send them DM but some footballers don’t answer me, they will not even open it because obviously, they do receive a lot of messages.

“But some will still say hi and I will say kindly follow me for real estate update and they will be like I will try but I will still pressurize them until they give in.”

The female entrepreneur running Superblachomee is taking full advantage of the power of the internet as she recently launched superblackhomes.com, where clients can connect and place their orders. This is in addition to the social media which has turned out a big business platform for the pretty lady.

“Superblachomes.com came up four months ago. Most of the time, we don’t make sales through that. Instagram is the biggest for us, that is where we make most of our sales because most people don’t even have the time to go to a website but it is just good to have one and I have a YouTube channel as well,” she pointed out.

