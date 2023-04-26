How I designed a camouflage podium for CDS, says 14-year old Opeyemi

When 14-year old Master Akin- bode Quzeem Opeyemi a student of Bossgee Divine College, Meiran, Lagos, took his creativity to a new level by embarking on the making of camouflage podium for the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, with the help of his uncle, Mr Adeniji Adekunle, who makes podium for top police officers in Lagos State, little did he know that it would be so well received and make him a celebrity overnight.

As it turned out, it was a huge boost for his talent as an aspiring artist. The community was agog with pomp and ceremony as it played host to scores of dignitaries at the formal unveiling and presentation of the camouflage podium the Chief of Defence Staff, General LEO Irabor, who was represented by the Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command Lagos, Rear Admiral YB Wambai.

Also in attendance, according to him, include Commodore GJ Kachim; Commodore BK Effiong; Commodore AM Haruna; Lieutenant Commander DK Mallum; and several other military personnel as well as residents of the community. In an interview, Opeyemi said he created the podium as a gift for the Chief of Defence Staff last year for his efforts and that of his men in combating ter- rorism, banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria. According to him, on behalf of the Joint community Development Association Meiran Zone together with the support of the Executive Chairman Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area Engineer David Famuyiwa, they wrote to the Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor on April 11, last year to inform him about it.

“And to our surprise the Chief of Defence Staff sent his representatives to our community in Meiran on May 18th 2022, at around 3.00pm to receive the podium and appreciate the members of the community for supporting me to achieve my dream,” he enthused. He disclosed that he has made a portrait of the chief of the defence staff which he and his class mate will like to present to General Irabor for being the first four star General in Nigeria for heeding the call of a teenager. Speaking with New Telegraph last week, master opeyemi’s uncle, Mr. Adeniji Adekunle said: “Opeyemi was presented a laptop by the representatives of the Chief of Defence Staff, and they also thanked the members of the Joint Community Development Association Mieran Zone for supporting Master Opeyemi in appreciating the efforts of the Nigerian Military in the fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping in Nigeria.”

Presenting a laptop to master opeyemi, Rear Admiral YB Wambai commended Master Opeyemi for making the podium. “This laptop will expose Opeyemi in the works of Creative Arts and is also going to be a stepping stone for him to achieve greater heights,” he said, adding that if Opeyemi uses the softwares appropriately with the laptop he will be able to create more things for the Armed forces of Nigeria.