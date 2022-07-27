How I discovered my passion in music at young age – Eli Marliq

Nigerian rising star, Mrakpor Thomas Ovie, popularly known as Eli Marliq, has revealed that his musical sojourn is amazing, one which he described as a miracle because he wasn’t born into music.

According to the energetic Afro dancehall star, he developed his musical skills through constant practice and recrudesce.

The Delta State indigene revealed that his musical skill is a developmental string that is shaped by constant and incessant rap and musical performances in churches as a child. His musical performances earned him recognition and trust ahead of his name in other churches.

Eli Marliq reiterated that his rap and freestyle performance as a child in churches earned him awards and recognition at nearby churches where he performed.

The dancehall artist came into the music scene in 2018 with his first release “Greater” and moving forward to 2020 & 2021 where he release two body of works which includes “I wan Blow” and “Yuseless”.

Eli Marliq delivers premium content unapologetically as he navigates between his personal experiences and life matters in general soaking the lyrics into a dancehall melody.

The Dance Hall Artist is in no way ready for jokes as he is set to add more energy and life to the Dancehall space in Africa.

According to him, his music is influenced by popular artists in Nigeria including African Giant Burna Boy, Davido Timaya, Patoranking, and Popcaan.

