News

How I discovered my passion in music at young age – Eli Marliq

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigerian rising star, Mrakpor Thomas Ovie, popularly known as Eli Marliq, has revealed that his musical sojourn is amazing, one which he described as a miracle because he wasn’t born into music.

According to the energetic Afro dancehall star, he developed his musical skills through constant practice and recrudesce.

The Delta State indigene revealed that his musical skill is a developmental string that is shaped by constant and incessant rap and musical performances in churches as a child. His musical performances earned him recognition and trust ahead of his name in other churches.

Eli Marliq reiterated that his rap and freestyle performance as a child in churches earned him awards and recognition at nearby churches where he performed.

The dancehall artist came into the music scene in 2018 with his first release “Greater” and moving forward to 2020 & 2021 where he release two body of works which includes “I wan Blow” and “Yuseless”.

Eli Marliq delivers premium content unapologetically as he navigates between his personal experiences and life matters in general soaking the lyrics into a dancehall melody.

The Dance Hall Artist is in no way ready for jokes as he is set to add more energy and life to the Dancehall space in Africa.

According to him, his music is influenced by popular artists in Nigeria including African Giant Burna Boy, Davido Timaya, Patoranking, and Popcaan.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group advocates regular exercises, healthy lifestyle

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe UYO

Against the backdrop of sudden death and several known diseases linked to obesity and physical inactivity, the International Coordinator of a group, 1001+ Voices Initiative for People’s Empowerment, Obong Ide Owodiong- Idemeko, has made a passionate appeal for citizens to adopt a healthy lifestyle to prolong their earthly existence. He made the remarks while delivering […]
News

Malami unfit to be AGF,  say Akeredolu, Afenifere

Posted on Author Reporter

*Malami gets knock from Afenifere, Akeredolu on Southern Governors’ ban on open grazing Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh, Akure Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, and Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group Thursday slammed the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Sheu Malami (SAN) for comparing herders in the South with spare-parts sellers in […]
News

C’River: NLC pickets AG’s office over non-remittance of deductions

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar

  Aggrieved workers under their umbrella union, the Nigerian Labour Congress, Cross River State chapter yesterday shunned the Chief of Staff (CS) to the Governor, Mr. Martins Orim, as they picket the Office of the Accountant General of the state during their protest.   The protesting members of the NLC had as early as 6am […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica