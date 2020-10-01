How I drugged my victim, collected his N6m – Suspect

Two suspected robbers, who are specialised in inducing unsuspecting victims, have been arrested by the Police in Niger State after stealing the sum of N6million belonging to one businessman in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, according the Police, were trailed and apprehended by operatives attached to the Area Command Minna following a tip off.

They were identified as Abdullahi Maikudi 27, of Katsina State and Rabiu Abdullahi, 23, of Kano State who specialized in dispossessing people of their valuables.

It was learnt that Maikudi lodged in a hotel in Tegina where he met a businessman on September 25, 2020, whom he monitored and established a familiarity of brotherhood from the same state.

It was reliably learnt that he (suspect) offered him a cup of tea laden with tramadol that made him to sleep within 10 minutes and he made away with his bag containing N6million

Further checks revealed that the suspect fled with the money to Kano State, where he met his accomplice Rabiu Abdullahi who was aiding him to flee the country.

The operatives traced them to Kano State picked them up and foiled their plans to leave the country with the stolen money.

Maikudi (suspect) told journalists that he usually drug his victims before dispossessing them of their valuables.

He added that: “When they wake up from their slumber, they will not remember what transpired, I have been into this act for more than four years.

“All my victims since I started this business, I drug them with tramadol tablets or syrup so that they will fall asleep in 10 minutes and by then I must have finished my operation. I usually put it in their tea or food.”

However, luck ran out on him after collecting N6million from the businessman and was apprehended by the operatives on his way out of the country.

