Metro & Crime

How I drugged my victim, collected his N6m – Suspect

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Comment(0)

Two suspected robbers, who are specialised in inducing unsuspecting victims, have been arrested by the Police in Niger State after stealing the sum of N6million belonging to one businessman in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.
The suspects, according the Police, were trailed and apprehended by operatives attached to the Area Command Minna following a tip off.
They were identified as Abdullahi Maikudi 27, of Katsina State and Rabiu Abdullahi, 23, of Kano State who specialized in dispossessing people of their valuables.
It was learnt that Maikudi lodged in a hotel in Tegina where he met a businessman on September 25, 2020, whom he monitored and established a familiarity of brotherhood from the same state.
It was reliably learnt that he (suspect) offered him a cup of tea laden with tramadol that made him to sleep within 10 minutes and he made away with his bag containing N6million
Further checks revealed that the suspect fled with the money to Kano State, where he met his accomplice Rabiu Abdullahi who was aiding him to flee the country.
The operatives traced them to Kano State picked them up and foiled their plans to leave the country with the stolen money.
Maikudi (suspect) told journalists that he usually drug his victims before dispossessing them of their valuables.
He added that: “When they wake up from their slumber, they will not remember what transpired, I have been into this act for more than four years.
“All my victims since I started this business, I drug them with tramadol tablets or syrup so that they will fall asleep in 10 minutes and by then I must have finished my operation. I usually put it in their tea or food.”
However, luck ran out on him after collecting N6million from the businessman and was apprehended by the operatives on his way out of the country.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Amotekun: Man impersonates Oyo recruitment officer

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Security agents yesterday arrested a middle-aged man, Kareem Isiaka, in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly trying to defraud people by claiming to be the recruitment officer for the Oyo State Security Network Agency otherwise called Amotekun.   The state Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatubosun, said Isiaka had on Sunday pasted a […]
Metro & Crime

2023: Don’t heat up the system, Emmanuel warns politicians

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Anichebe, Uyo Akwa Ibom State Governor Deacon Udom Emmanuel has accused elected and appointed political office holders in the state of plotting against the wellbeing of the state in a bid to achieve their political ambitions. Emmanuel lamented many elected and appointed officers in the state have abandoned their duties to work towards […]
Metro & Crime

Plateau disowns illegal School of Nursing and Midwifery

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Plateau State government has dissociated itself from signing what it called “an illegal memorandum of Understanding (MoU)” with a proposed Hill School of Nursing and Midwifery Jos for the use of public health centres and institutions of the state as practicing areas for the private school. Commissioner of Health in the state, Dr. Nimkong […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: