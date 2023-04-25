How I emerged Ekiti varsity best female grad –Eze

The maxim that “What a man can do, a woman can do better” was demonstrated and expressed last week, as Francisca Adora Eze, a graduating student of Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado- Ekiti, stood tall among the female folks as the best graduating female student.

Eze, who graduated from the Department of Agricultural Economics and Extension Services, distinguished herself as the Overall Best Graduating Fe- male Student with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.82 points to lead the pack. While reacting to her academic prowess, Eze, who narrated how she prioritised her studies above every other school activity, said: “I have always been involved in so many activities apart from academics, but I give my studies priority accordingly.

I am always angry whenever I score a B Grade in my examinations. During the journey, I have used to multi-tasks, but I will definitely give all credit to God for the grace. “There is actually a lot, but I will say that my 400-Level was the most difficult level for me emotionally, health-wise and financially. The 400-Level is our farm year, when we go to the farm as early as 6:30am to carry out our practical agriculture such as cultivation and brooding of chicks, as well as sales and marketing of our harvest. Immediately after farm practical we often return for lectures so tired, frustrated and hungry.

“Besides, usually the handouts for that year are really much, and we have only a week to write our examinations for both semesters. At EKSU, the Faculty of Agriculture writes both semesters examinations in 400-Level before going for Industrial Training (IT) unlike other departments and faculties that only carry out one semester before IT. That year was so tedious, but I eventually had a CGPA of 5 points in both semesters.” Eze further narrated how she survived intimidation and insults from lecturers, saying: “I sat for a course and scored 85 per cent, but the portal was not stable and I forgot to screenshot my results and save it on my mail. For two semesters, I hoped it would be sorted out but it was not.

This was even a general problem so I had to go to the lecturer to complain, and he demanded for evidence to NUC teams assess UNILAG’s new courses ences; Department of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences; Faculty of Law; Faculty of Pharmacy and Institute of African & Diaspora Studies (IADS). The teams, which inspected the available facilities, curricula, admission requirements, library stock, among others, at the end of assessment exercise provided feedback on available facilities, such as lecture theatres, office spaces, labs and equipment, curricula, course work progression and admission requirements and made recommendations during their interface with the management of the university and faculty members.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Development Services, Prof. Ayodele Atsenuwa, who had earlier received the teams on behalf of the Vice- Chancellor, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, lauded the NUC re- source teams for the observa- tion, feedback and recommen- dations. She, however, noted that the recommendations were action- able, promising that the uni- versity would pursue efforts to correct lapses and grey areas. Cleric lifts indigent students see if I truly passed the course.

I with free education in Imo did not have any evidence to show because I didn’t save it.” She added: “However, the lecturer accused me of being a truant and would never be in the examination hall. I was shocked because why such allegations. I was so furious and called for my script. But his anger was height- ened and he started saying several things about me.

I wept profusely that day and left because the lecturer told me that I should go and rewrite the course. Fortunately, for me, my Level Coordinator is the one who takes students’ complaints to heart. “I went to him and told him everything that happened. He went to the lecturer’s office and requested for my script and saw that I was not telling lies that I scored an A in that particular course. The lecturer that had earlier accused me started praising me and making some statements in Yoruba, like I knew she is a very bright student; she is good. Can you imagine that?

I just said thank you, sir and left his office after the upload.” Eze, who alluded to the fact that she did not see herself graduating with a First Class, but believed that prioritising her studies was key to her success, however, noted that she did not allow her relation- ship on campus in any way to affect her studies as well. “I neither saw myself becoming the best student in my depart- ment nor the best female student in the university. Not that I did not believe in myself but these titles did not cross my mind at any point in my studies.

“In fact, I entered the univer- sity with a secondary school relationship which lasted till COVID-19 pandemic. It lasted for almost four years but eventually didn’t work out because a lot happened and the relationship ended. I am presently in a relationship again. We have move on. Anyway, my studies never suffered because of of relationships, I make time to prioritise my studies,” she said. In her advice to other students, Eze, who urged undergraduates not to prioritise social activities over their studies, stated: “I hon- estly would not but on a condition that you would not give up on aca- demic work and social activities. “I actually made friends but they were few. I might know many people, but I definitely have those I call friends.

Not all the people I know are my friends, neither are they my enemies. I do not take the word friend lightly. I relate with people that resonate with me. “Let me add here that 80 per cent of my friends are very good aca-demically and that motivates me. In my circle of friends, I have three of them who are also first class materials. We motivate ourselves in every way and any way possible. I am sad whenever they have low grades and they are also sad when I scored low grades as well. “I want to advise them to choose their friends wisely. Hon- estly, bad friends are detrimental to your success. Always define your friendship with people, not everyone should be your friend.

There is no excuse for failure. Do not think that coming from an un- stable financial family is a ticket to success. My dear if you don’t like to be poor just make sure you attain academic excellence. There is nothing impossible. Even the rich do not have two heads. “Giving up is never an option. Check yourself as well, do you answer questions well? Is your writing visible enough? Do you read to pass or to actually get full knowledge of your work? These are questions you need to check and view.” Meanwhile, Eze attributed her success in university to her family, saying: “My family has always been so supportive right from the very beginning and with their support and love definitely success was made possible.”