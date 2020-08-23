Sunday Shodipe
How I escaped from Mokola Police Station, re-arrested Shodipe

Posted on

The prime suspect in the serial killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan, Sunday Shodipe, Sunday revealed how he escaped from Mokola Police Station in Ibadan, saying that he climbed the station’s borehole pole to scale the fence.
The 19-year-old escaped from lawful custody few days after he was arrested, paraded and arraigned for the serial killings in the local government in the Oyo State capital.
Speaking after his re-arrest Sunday evening, Shodipe explained that a female Divisional Police Officer, who was recently deployed to the station ordered one officer (Funsho) to allow him to take his bath.
He said the officer had warned him not to make any attempt to escape while taking his bath, adding that he was not even thinking of running away at that point.
He, however, stated that he decided to escape when he saw that the officer was engrossed in a discussion with another person and not paying attention to him.
His words: “The new female DPO asked officer Funsho to allow me take my bath. He cautioned me not to try to escape when I am taking my bath.
“I escaped when I saw him discussing with another person. I climbed the borehole pole and jumped the fence. The people living in the area saw me when I escaped but they did not raise any alarm.”

