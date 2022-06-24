How I gave to Nigerians what belongs to Nigeria –Ubah

You have been in the National Assembly for more than three years now. What is the experience like?

Since the existence of Anambra South Senatorial District, no senator has done, in his first tenure, 30 per cent of what I have done in my tenure. In the next few months, I will unveil my scorecard and the essence of it is very important. Anybody given a mandate to represent the people must also go back to the people and tell them what they have done. However, let me give you a few points.

I will start with Nigeria and then come back to Anambra State and move down to Anambra South. Never in the history of legislation in Nigeria has any legislator raised a motion that got the president to sign outside the shores of Nigeria. No president has ever signed a bill outside the shores of Nigeria. I am the first senator that made that possible in the history of Nigeria. It is my bill that is giving Nigeria over N700 billion annually.

In fact, I can tell you that in the 9th Senate, my bill is today responsible for the payment of salaries to 70 per cent of Nigerian civil servants. As journalists, go and do your investigations. I raised a motion that brought about the bill for the Deep Offshore Act.

This is an agreement between the Nigerian military regime and the international oil companies (IOCs) over the last 20 years that enabled the upstream investors to drill Nigerian oil from deep offshore. That agreement between Nigeria and the international oil companies (IOCs) signed by the military regime has been like that and the agreement was that after 10 years, Nigeria will renegotiate. But since then, over 25 years, there has never been a renegotiation. They continued to milk Nigeria and that constitutes close to 70 per cent of Nigeria’s total oil production.

They have been making this money annually. I am not saying N700 million; I said N700 billion annually. In the next three or four weeks, I am going to write to the president and make it a national issue because by right, Nigerian government is supposed to be paying the whistleblowers’ five per cent to my senatorial district and I think that we should revisit it because nobody in the history of Nigeria has given Nigeria this kind of upliftment.

It is something that has never been done in the history of Nigeria. Immediately I raised the motion, it sparked international concerns and there was a lot of pressure, which made Mr. President to sign it on his hospital bed in London and made it a law. No president has ever signed a bill outside the shores of his country. My bill made Mr. President to sign it and Nigeria is benefitting N700 billion. If you have a legislator that just went for the first time and raised such a thing, I don’t know what title you will give to him. You know, it is the Lord that doeth all these things. It is not by my own power. It is the grace God has given me and the little knowledge I have about the industry. I have given to Nigerians what belongs to Nigeria. I have also played a role as a politician by proving that a journey of a milfullion miles starts with a step, but a good one and contentment is the keyword. I am the very first politician that has ever gotten to the Senate of Nigeria with a relatively unknown political party and I got there and remained in that Senate with that political party throughout my tenure.

It is a point of concern. It is a point of contentment and it is very, very important because people see politicians as unstable people who cannot stick to one political party. I know that before I came to this party, I have been in many political parties. Maybe from one point to the other; either they disqualified me or they moved me out but I have always been a good party man. But thank God that He used YPP to bring me to the Senate. And in reciprocating, I am also giving back to the party. I remain the only elected officer of the YPP in the whole country; not a councillor, not a House of Assembly member, or House of Representatives.

But I believe that one with God is the majority. I am glad that today God has answered our prayers and our party is being recognised because of our tenacity and I am having wonderful people, wonderful enablers who have joined us, so that we can help to build our party. Today, we have two sitting House of Assembly members from Oyi and Nnewi South. We also have them in our kitty. We have the former member of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and others.

You have talked about what you did in the National Assembly for the growth of the country. What has been your contribution to Anambra State?

The biggest problem in the world today is COVID-19. I am the only senator that used my position to gather my friends and we were able to move the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) from their temporary site to the permanent site. We were able to raise a hospital for COVID through contributions of my friends for Anambra South. We also did the same to UNIZIK for Anambra Central. And now we are building another one in Odakpu Onitsha for Anambra North. It means my representation has added value to the state because I am not talking about Anambra South Senatorial District alone.

I am talking about Anambra State. Under my tenure in Anambra South, I have decided to bring government institutions because if you have government institutions through my bills and my motions, and we are able to erect five government institutions during my tenure, it means that Anambra South will be having subvention every year. So, today, I brought through my bill, a security installation. In the entire Nigeria, there is an institution for strategic security. You have it in every zone. Only the South-East zone was excluded. I went to the Senate and insisted that the South-East must have its own.

In fact, we used to have an SSS office in Enugu at Independence Layout over the years, but for some reasons it moved away. There was a protest forcing them to leave. So, immediately they left, about 10 or 15 years ago, there was no representation of international security institutions in the whole of the South-East.

I brought it to Anambra South. By the grace of God, today, we have erected a hall for them in Nawfija, Orumba South Local Government Area. If you go there, you’ll see that institution. By the grace of God, before the end of the year, the security personnel will come to Anambra South to launch it. And that bill was fought between me and Abia State but we were able to bring it to Anambra State.

If you go to Oraifite today, you will see the Institute for Petroleum Research, where we want to deal with issues in that sector. We are specializing in tanker safety in the whole country and we were able to create a bill that will harness that issue. So, for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the issue of tanker accidents and things like that will be addressed. When a tanker falls, you won’t know the driver driving it; you don’t know the vehicle that is towing the tanker. You can’t use a Peugeot care to tow a truck.

Anytime there was an accident, you won’t see the driver. So, we are creating an institute where the drivers and the owners will make sure that they’re fully insured. And if at any point, the vehicle has the whole requisite requirement to be on the road, in case it falls, they will call the petroleum tanker police.

That will also give us over 10,000 employment opportunities in Anambra South, Anambra State and Nigeria. I am bringing that institution to Oraifite. A hall has also been erected through my legislative input. We also have a hall in Mbosi in Anambra South where we have the Institute of Aviation Training. Mbosi is the hometown of the Air Peace boss, Barr. Allen Onyema, So, I am building institutions there.

We have also, for the first time, a sickle cell anaemia institute. We are building it in Nanka. This is a total departure from what used to be. This is because when you have these institutions, subvention will be coming every year and we start training people. We don’t want all the international airlines coming to Nigeria without seeing one single Nigeria as a crew member. So, it will be an opportunity for us to get that institute certified and then use that institute to also help in training our people to become internationally certified. We are no more talking about roads, pipe borne water and public toilets. No! We are using legislation to set up institutions that will train our children and make them acceptable to international organisations. Within these past three years, I have been able to use legislation to create institutions that can give over 30,000 jobs to Nigerians.

So, these are my interventions. As a first timer in the National Assembly, I am not the chairman of any committee but I am able to do all these things. Some of my colleagues are ranking senators and they are chairmen. If you check the demography of Anambra State, Stella Odua is the deputy chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation and she represents Anambra North.

Uche Ekwunife is the chairman of Senate Committee on Petroleum Technology and she represents Anambra Central. In that same Central, there is the Director General of Budget. The Director General of FERMA is from Anambra Central and they’re all doing well. But if you come to Anambra South, we don’t have anybody. It is only Ifeanyi Ubah and I am doing my best and I am beating others in terms of performance. So, it is about strategy and that is why I am seeking re-election, so that I can complete the good job that I am doing. For the first time, we have a N200 million hospital in Ula Ekwulobia. We have another hospital of about N150 million in Uga.

These are things I have done. These are institutions that serve humanity and they are outside of the ones I mobilised my friends to do in Nnewi Teaching Hospital, UNIZIK and Onitsha. Also from my legislative inputs, we have been able to build a hospital in Aguata. Go to Nnewi today, you will see things that we are doing there. Every community in my constituency has gotten something from me. Before October, I don’t know if I will hit 100 per cent but I pray that at least I can get to 90 per cent.

Your constituency appears to be the hotbed of insecurity in Anambra State and the state government has declared curfew in the affected local government areas. How closely are you working with Governor Chukwuma Soludo to ensure that insecurity in the area is contained?

After the governorship election, I was the very person that called my governor to congratulate him and also gave him assurance that I will work with him and that I will not challenge him in court even though I know some irregularities of that election as it were. I said that the election has been contested and won, in order to give peace a chance in Anambra State, I have conceded and I am not going to challenge him. That’s a big relief from me. Secondly, I told the governor that the best thing he will give to Anambra State is security. I didn’t just tell him that on the phone, I asked him to call a meeting of legislators from Anambra State.

I made that call three times. Eventually, he heeded to my advice and called a meeting where we all met in Abuja. At that meeting, the governor said that his first priority is to go to Okpoko and I told him not to do that. I was the only one that rose and said ‘Sir, it is a wrong move. Don’t go to Okpoko first. Give Anambra security because we need security.

If you go to Okpoko today with your army and security details, people will not move around.’ I said that before every elected member of the legislature from Anambra State in the governor’s house in Abuja. I am still talking to the governor; I am so committed to the security of Ndi Anambra. So, it is not about telling somebody. It is also about somebody heeding to your advice and then doing the right thing.

If the governor feels that he will invite me for us to discuss extensively on issues of security, I am free, but I have not had that invitation. But God bears me witness that I have always spoken to him every time we had the opportunity. If we have spoken about maybe four, five times since after the election, it is all about security in the entire discussion from my own end. I have not asked for anything else than for him to give Anambra people security.

What feedback do you get from your constituents concerning the state of insecurity in that senatorial district?

We have heard so much from that side. I am sure you know that during the #EndSARS protest across Nigeria, I was the only politician who embraced the protesters. Some of these uprising that is happening today are offshoots of #EndSARS. I am not talking about Anambra or the South-East but the whole country and I stand to be corrected. No politician came out to embrace the youths during the #EndSARS protest but I did it.

At a point, I was begging the protesters not to destroy public institutions. If I have done that, then you can as well ask yourself some questions. Will I now keep quiet? Security issues are not something you discuss in public. But that’s why I have said that I have told the governor in the midst of everybody that was there. Uche Ekwunife, Stella Odua, Chinedu Obidigwe, Ifeanyi Muoma and others were all there and I told the governor that I was there because of the security concerns in Anambra State. I told him to leave Okpoko.

The governor said at a time that the people behind the insecurity in Anambra are from outside the state, while his predecessor said that it was being sponsored by politicians from other states. What information do you have on this and where do you think these people are from?

First and foremost, I am not the governor of Anambra State and I don’t have the mandate to go into that. But within my constituency and also with my privileged position in the National Assembly, I am doing the much I can to find solutions. I sincerely believe that issues that concern security are an all-inclusive thing, so we need to be having meetings with the elected representatives of the people.

Some of these things have overweighed the elected local officials like the presidents-general and the traditional rulers. Most of the traditional rulers of the various towns in the state now live in Awka, the state capital. So, if we are serious about insecurity, we should be having serious meetings from time to time. For example, I may be representing an institution of security in the National Assembly as a member of a committee and another person might be representing another one. We are the representatives of the people. If there is anything that is happening, we are the ones who feel it.

So, I am doing my best and I won’t say that people from outside the state are doing this thing because I have not confronted them. But at the same time, even if they are people from other states, some of them have lived in Anambra State. It is the rat at home that told the one in the bush that there is fish inside the cage. You can’t just come from anywhere and attack our people without having the collaboration of somebody within. So, it is only the governor who is empowered by law to take care of that in the state. He receives security briefings. It is not within the context of my jurisdiction.

