‘How I got healed of stroke’

Tope Shoola As health issues continue to ravage the whole world, a Port Harcourt-based businesswoman, Alhaja Alima Muhammed, an indigene of Kogi State, has narrated how she came down with stroke since 2019 but was healed through traditional medicine.

She stated that contrary to perceptions in some quarters, her experience has rekindled her confidence in traditional medicine and efficacy of leaves and herbs combined by Africans for curative and preventive purposes.

Alhaja Alima Muhammed from Okene town in Kogi State, married to Alhaji Muhammed with five children, but a business woman said the development has rekindled her interest in the efficacy of traditional medicine.

She said her trouble started when she kicked a fetish object and materials with my legs, adding that after years of near paralysis, she sought assistance of Dr. Okhue Iboi, a traditional healer in Lagos in the quest for solution to my problem.

“I got to know about him in a story I read about him in the Vanguard newspaper. I stumbled on the paper when I was going through the pages to see if I could get their advert rate for a place we wanted to make. I saw that story about him and it thrilled me but again, I did with some caution, unsure if the man was not a fraudster or could actually heal me?

“All the same, I decided to give it a trial and as it turned out, it yielded positive result for me. He actually proved himself to me. Before him, I had become very disillusioned and made up my mind to commit suicide if he could not heal me. I made up my mind to commit suicide because life was meaningless to me if I remained in the situation I was unhealed.”

She stated that upon arriving for treatment an investigation was carried out on her and her ailment were identified and she was healed. “If those steps were not taken, she would have died.

All the medical doctors that were treating her in the hospital could not diagnose her problem until it was revealed to him Mrs. Muhammed said that her husband was my only source of encouragement while the treatment lasted.

“He was always by my side 24 hours in the battle of survival with me. At some point, my business started going down, all my money had gone. I had gone to many hospitals, doctors could not diagnose my problem.

I could not walk any longer and had no feeling on both legs any more. “I want to praise Dr. Iboi, who the Almighty God used spiritually to handle my case. Now, I am hale and hearty, I’m confident that I can even stand an Olympic competition now.”

Chief Jonah Iboi, a community leader, hunter was said to have migrated from his home town, Otuo in Owan East LGA of Edo State, to Okpe kingdom in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area to Okpe kingdom He has been for 35 years in the chemistry of putting leaves and roots together to get result and acquired a fundamental reputation in the treatment of diabetes, stroke, hypertension and casting out spiritual arrow off their victims.

Like this: Like Loading...