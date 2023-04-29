Arts & Entertainments

How I Got Stuck In Lagos Traffic For 10 Hours – Jumoke Odetola

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola has taken to her official Instagram page to lament over the continued traffic experienced in Lagos, Nigeria.

The actress who shared a video of how she was stuck in Lagos traffic for over 10 hours was seen looking frustrated as she imagine how one can have long life and prosperity with the high rate of traffic in the state.

She recounts how she got stuck in traffic for 10 hours from Ajah to Magodo and was facing a similar experience again on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

She wrote “Shege vs Shege Banza

“Yesterday, I saw shege, shege saw me. Today again, the shege continues, shege is looking at me and smiling. In fact, shege is romancing me.

“How can somebody have long life and prosperity in this Lagos, with this crazy traffic?

“Yesterday, I finished work at 4 pm. I didn’t get home until 2 am (Ajah – Magodo)…10hrs! Lagos to Lagos! The time that could have been put into productive work or relaxation.

“This morning again, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway is marking the attendance of wickedness, it’s doing competition of na me wicked pass. Woos, e be like say na to dey sleep for house sure pass. Independent woman in the mud, I no do again

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Josh2funny shares surgery experience

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Josh Alfred, the Nigerian skit maker better known as Josh2funny, has opened up on his battle with an undisclosed ailment. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the entertainer disclosed that he had been enduring pain for the past 11 years. He also said he recently had a surgery for the ailment and thanked God that […]
Arts & Entertainments

When angels are at war for you

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Title: Angels at War for You Author: I.G. Newman Publishers: Heritage Publication Place of publication: Jos Year of publication: 2012 Number of pages: 122 Reviewer: Nwagbo Obi   The book Angels at War for You is an endeavour by the author I. G. Newman to remind humanity that what God promised in Exodus 23:20; “I […]
Arts & Entertainments

Abiodun Aleja, Nollywood actor, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

    Abiodun Aleja, Nigerian actor and filmmaker better known for his role in ‘October 1’, a movie by Kunle Afolayan, has passed away. Imoh Umoren, Nigerian filmmaker, broke the news via his Twitter page on Saturday. “RIP Mr. Abiodun Aleja. You gave me the cameras to shoot my first pilot and all through my […]

Leave a Comment