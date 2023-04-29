How I Got Stuck In Lagos Traffic For 10 Hours – Jumoke Odetola

Nollywood actress, Jumoke Odetola has taken to her official Instagram page to lament over the continued traffic experienced in Lagos, Nigeria.

The actress who shared a video of how she was stuck in Lagos traffic for over 10 hours was seen looking frustrated as she imagine how one can have long life and prosperity with the high rate of traffic in the state.

She recounts how she got stuck in traffic for 10 hours from Ajah to Magodo and was facing a similar experience again on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

She wrote “Shege vs Shege Banza

“Yesterday, I saw shege, shege saw me. Today again, the shege continues, shege is looking at me and smiling. In fact, shege is romancing me.

“How can somebody have long life and prosperity in this Lagos, with this crazy traffic?

“Yesterday, I finished work at 4 pm. I didn’t get home until 2 am (Ajah – Magodo)…10hrs! Lagos to Lagos! The time that could have been put into productive work or relaxation.

“This morning again, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway is marking the attendance of wickedness, it’s doing competition of na me wicked pass. Woos, e be like say na to dey sleep for house sure pass. Independent woman in the mud, I no do again