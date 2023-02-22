How I helped Osimhen to secure Napoli move – Jorginho

Arsenal star Jorginho has revealed the role he played in convincing Napoli to sign the Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen two summers ago.

He said the Napoli Sporting Director, Cristiano Giuntoli discussed with him on the phone before signing Osimhen.

“I knew Osimhen. I had played against him in the Champions League and he had given a hard time to our defenders.

“Giuntoli called me before signing him and I told him to sign him straightaway, he is very promising and is doing really well. There is winning energy,” Jorginho told DAZN.

Osimhen, a Nigerian striker, joined Napoli from French Lique 1 side, Lille, in 2020. He is presently the top scorer in Serie A with 18 goals from 19 appearances.

