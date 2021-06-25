How I killed Super TV CEO, by 21-year-old UNILAG student

A 21-year-old student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Miss Chidinma Ojukwu, yesterday confessed to the killing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, in the Lekki area of Lagos State. The suspect, who is a student of Mass Communication, was tracked to her parents’ house at Alagomeji, Yaba area where she was arrested. Ojukwu told journalists yesterday at the command headquarters, Ikeja, where she was paraded by the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, that she met the deceased five months ago through a friend.

Ojukwu said they had always met at a joint where they used to drink, eat and depart. The suspect said the deceased said he was not always comfortable at the joint and asked her to get an apartment where they could meet whenever they wanted to see each other. She said: “That was why I went to search for the secret apartment at Lekki Phase 1. After confirming the place to be good, the deceased then paid and we then agreed to meet their on Monday. We were together in the house; we smoked, drank and slept off. On Tuesday, he was trying to make advances at me but I was tired because of the smoke and drink I took on Monday. He became violent on me. But I eventually allowed him to have his way.

“In the afternoon same Tuesday, we ordered for another smoke, drinks and food. After we were done with smoking and drinking, we both became high, he then made another advances at me and I told him I wasn’t happy with the first one I allowed him to do. I left him in the bedroom and went to watch a movie. He later came to where I was watching the movie and I told him I was not happy with him the first time he had sex with me. He begged me and left. He came back again and I told him since we have been together he had not helped me or assisted me all he was after was sex.”

Ojukwu claimed that it was then Usifo gave her his Automated Teller Machine (ATM) card to go and withdraw whatever she wanted. She said: “While, I was trying to go to the bank to get the money, the deceased was still touching me and I persuaded him to let me return. But he became violent again and hit my head on the wall and I retaliated. It was then he held my head to the kitchen cabinet. I was already choking and I stretched my hand to pick up a knife to scare him. Unfortunately I stabbed him on the neck. “After the incident, I was struggling to leave the apartment, but he had locked the door and kept the keys somewhere. I then pushed him on the bed.

He was also trying to go for the knife too but I was a bit faster than him. I took the knife and stabbed him in the stomach. It was in the process he injured my hand. After he became unconscious, I changed my clothes and left the apartment without anybody knowing what transpired inside. I went to bank and withdrew N380,000 from his bank account.” Ojukwu claimed that whenever she and Usifo were together they used to smoke skunk and loud with different brands of drinks and always high. “I regret my action; it was greed that led me to it,” she said. Meanwhile, Odumosu said Ojukwu stabbed Usifo on June 15, 2021 at No 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1. He said the command deployed its human and material resources and the prime suspect was apprehended on June 23, at 9pm at her Yaba residence.

The police chief said on June 13, the suspect rented an apartment for a short service at No 19, Adewale Oshin Street, Lekki Phase 1. He said: “The prime suspect, Ojukwu, who had earlier booked for the apartment on June 13, secretly left the apartment after the deed had been done on June 15, about 5.30pm.

The suspect was tracked and arrested in her residence at No. 57, Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba. “During search, the prime suspect, a Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos, was caught with a blood-soaked cloth, ostensibly worn on the day of the incident. She also confessed to have stabbed the deceased with a kitchen knife after a struggle. And further confessed to have taken the knife away while leaving the scene and disposed same in a dust bin at her residence. “It has also been revealed that the suspect equally stole the deceased iPhone.

While some exhibits recovered from the suspect were items such as one driver’s licence, complimentary cards, Access Bank statement account, one Nigeria International Passport with serial number B50010434 belonging to the suspect, one fake driver’s licence bearing Mary Johnson with the suspect’s photograph, one National Identification Card bearing the suspect’s name, one UBA ATM debit card bearing the suspect’s name and one University of Lagos ID card bearing the suspect’s name.” Odumosu said investigation was ongoing to arrest other accomplices. He also Ojukwu would be arraigned as soon as investigation was concluded

Like this: Like Loading...