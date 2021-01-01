How I met my wife on set of a play –Oshinaike

Toyin Oshinaike is one of the leading stage actors in Nigeria today. He has featured in so many major stage productions in Nigeria, UK and the U.S. In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about the journey so far, his experience working with Wole Soyinka, how Covid-19 pandemic affected him as an artiste and other issues, including marriage

How has the year 2020 been for you as an artist?

As an artist, the year 2020 has been challenging in the sense that we, as artists, have a role to play when there is no Covid, and when there is Covid, we have a bigger role to play. Despite our limitations of not being able to showcase at the cinemas or gather people at the theatre to even do things about Covid, that may influence their lives and their lifestyle, yet we still have the social media where we have a lot to do as artists. It’s a big challenge for us; whenever the world is facing this kind of a thing, I think, artists have a big role, a major role, to play in the course of this kind of humanity at risk period.

So, to what extent has the COVID-19 pandemic affected you as an artiste?

It has affected me seriously. One, I would say that it happened at a time when I was supposed to go into camp for a major production in Nigeria but which was put off, and cancelled eventually because of Covid-19. It was a big one, a very big one. I do not want to mention the company for the sake of secrecy based on our contract, and which they have in their own little way, compensated for some of us who had been contracted. It was a big one. I lost about N3million within two weeks – that’s a big one. And you know, it is not just about me, it’s about the industry, it’s about the country. No job anywhere. The ones there are, are very few, and it’s not able to go round, which we understand. You started your career about three decades, at a time when most parents were against having their children becoming actors, dancers or visual artists. How was your experience? When I started my career, I had a coverup. I was also working in a bank. I started working in the bank at age 18, and everybody knows that in the industry, at that time, there was provision for us to be able to rehearse only in the evenings, apart from only weekends. Sometimes when it happens during the week days, we knew what to tell the bank then, we knew how we did it then. It bank job and theatre almost at the same time. It was like I had two jobs. Of course, it was not easy for anyone to say that they were going to do theatre then at all, even in the university, not to talk of you that had not gained admission into the university then. So I was doing the practical theatre, moving around from one troupe to the other… So, as I said, I had a coverup, and before long I became an adult, and that’s it. I got saved from there. But of course, not too long, when the accolades started coming when I was shown on television for the first time, that eased a bit, but at the end of the day, there was nothing they could do about it.

You started as a stage actor. Tell us your experience on your first performance on stage. Where you anxious, scared or frightened?

Why?

I started from secondary school, and then to the church theatre where you really didn’t have any need to be so anxious or scared. In fact, we came on just like we could do it. But I would tell you that when it became more professional was when I knew that it is a different ballgame. And I would say that my first professional outing was in ‘Crucible’, which was directed by Chuck Mike. Then with Performance Studio Workshop (PSW)/Collective Artistes Productions. Getting a role in ‘Crucible’ was tough. We went through tough auditions: after the first audition, you go, then come back again for audition, and if you are shortlisted you come back again for another round of audition and so on… For about a whole month we were going back checking like JAMB results…., and finally was selected. Of course, it was a different ballgame, different kind of acting, more serious in depth and understanding. You begin to understand your role in the play, your path in the story, style of performance, conviction and so on. It was a serious learning process for me. Going on stage was also a serious one because in ‘Crucible’ I had to make a face, I had to maintain the face because I played the part of Judge Hathorne, a very serious and wicked looking quiet man. That was my first professional experience as an actor. This was in 1991 or there about.

You have featured in so many big stage productions, including Wole Soyinka’s Death and the King’s Horseman, Horse On My Back (Afrika Projekt Germany tour, 1998), Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart (UK/USA tour, 1999), Wole Soyinka’s The Lion and the Jewel. Which of these would consider as most challenging for you? Why?

The one I consider most challenging is playing role of Baroka in Wole Soyinka’s ‘The Lion and the Jewel’, which was directed by Chuck Mike. And it was a tour of so many parts of England with the production of ‘The Lion and the Jewel’. It was challenging for me because the character Baroka here in Nigeria would easily be understood according to the play, but playing it for the white audience, I had to carry some level of clarity and, of course, what they would easily relate to when we are talking of Baroka as king in own understanding. So, I found it very difficult to play the kind of Baroka that I was asked to play, a very deep one. It needed the whole of myself, the whole of my concentration to be able carry out that interpretation. It almost cost me ‘creative suicide’, where almost all the things I knew about acting didn’t work for me, except of course untill my director realised that though I was hearing them, I was hearing all the direction but maybe I wasn’t listening. And truly, if I looked at it very well it was difficult for me to shed that kind of Nigerian Baroka to an international Baroka…

You had your training working with theatre directors like Nobel Laureate , Prof. Wole Soyinka, Chuck Mike, Jide Ogungbade and several others. Share your experience working with Prof. Soyinka, Chuck Mike, Jide Ogungbade?

I worked with Prof. Soyinka on ‘Beatification of Area Boys’ which was presented at Freedom Park, Lagos. In fact, it was presented in the whole of the park. We had all our scenes all over the Park. The settings were created to make it like a site specific, but it was also an unconventional presentation. It was a great experience to work with Prof. Wole Soyinka on a full length play. I had participated in some of the short plays, but this was a major one. He had one on one with me in discussing my role, within that period, that one on one discussion with him, you learn a lot in terms of role interpretation especially when it comes to his kind of play. And when he was directing, he is a man who would stand directing for four hours.. .

Recently, you featured prominently in the play Our Duke Has Gone Mad Again produced by Joseph Edgar’s Duke of Somolu Productions.

Tell us your experience..

Yes. It’s been a nice one. I never knew that anything would happen around this time because of Covid-19 but Joseph Edgar being the major theatre marketer in Nigeria today, I dare say, all others have been producers, directors as well, but Edgar goes out to achieve results in terms of theatre marketing, and making sure that the theatre comes to a success. But in spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, the production came up, with protocols in place. And it is a different kind of production. What is unique about this production is that it came from his writings which he calls ‘rants’. Segun Adefila felt that it could be performed and it could be shared. The stories touch a lot on our lives that he thinks it could be shared through the theatre. And it is unique because it was not originally written for theatre but eventually presented as theatre. It is about his life, it is about his experiences in life which we feel that people can learn from.

You are married to a fellow thespian.

Tell us how you met. Yes, I am married to a fellow thespian; I married to my woman; I am married to my girlfriend. Yes, we’ve been married, and we’ve been happy. I met her on the job as well and one thing always leads to the another, and this is where we are. She has respected me, she has seen me as a fellow actor, and eventually a director. And we’ve known each other well enough. We have a lot of respect for each other. I must say I have been blessed with a great woman, gentle, loving, supportive. There has been no problems at all. If there has been any problems, I caused it 99 per cent. She is there, hopeful and loving. I have no reason to regret even for one day.

Would you encourage your child to be a thespian? Why?

Of course, if the child wants to be. They are all thespians as they are now because theatre is their father’s workshop. They have been acting on stage, they’ve been working backstage. My first daughter is a thespian. She finished in Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife, Osun State.

