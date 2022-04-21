How I mix fruits, vegetables to help clients solve low libido – Murrays Corner CEO

There is no gainsaying that one of the things that destroy marriage and relationships is low libido and loss of sex drive. It can lead to a decline in sexual activity.

This literally results in tension in relationships, creates doubts and shame in whichever of the partners is guilty. The causes, some of which include stress and fatigue, constant change in climate, pregnancy or having a baby, sometimes stare us in the face.

But many who suffer from the dysfunction or experience the desire disorder are often helpless and stranded, not knowing what to do. Desire disorder is a persistent lack of physical desire for sex and a lack of sexual activity, or even sexual thoughts or fantasies that causes distress in people.

It is believed that in men, desire disorder symptoms persist for at least six months. Some people may also have Sexual Aversion Disorder (SAD), where they feel an aversion to any sexual contact with their spouse or partner.

The condition has in some people, defiled prescriptions and treatments from doctors and therapists.

However, Aderemi Helen Fiyin, CEO of Murrays Corner, also known as MurrayKurves Secrets, an experienced therapist, has discovered a natural solution to the problem plaguing many.

Murrays Corner owner, Aderemi Fiyin, who is in the business of beautifying others through various skincare solutions, was driven to discover a lasting, natural solution to the problem after personally encountering the condition a few years ago.

The solution by Murrays Corner has become the game changer for many of her clients.

“Unlike many women, I never had issues with my sexuality until 2018 when I had a history of hormonal imbalance, I experienced a lot of Dryness during intercourse I became really frigid and sex was a problem for me,” the Murrays Corner CEO disclosed.

Continuing, she said: “I started conducting research on my issue and found out about some fruits and vegetables that I could mix to help my sexual problems. I started mixing and drinking and got my groove back, this was also one of my encounters with aphrodisiacs.

“I began making great recipes to help boost my libido. And i started putting it into use for all other of my clients who complain of such and it has been of great help,” added the delectable and adorable owner of Murrays Corner, also known as MurrayKurves Secrets.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...