How I narrowly escaped death in Imo State –Pastor Ohiagu

The Pastor in charge of Bible Believing Mission Incorporated, Pastor Benjamin Ohiagu, has been profusely giving thanks to God, over his miraculous escape of death by the whiskers, in Orlu Imo State, recently.

Narrating his ordeal, the clergy man said a dreadful troop of military men in a convoy of over 10 armoured cars and Hillux vehicles had sneaked in on him and riddled his car with bullets.

Sunday Telegraph learnt that Pastor Ohiagu had just concluded a service session in his Church and decided to stop at Afor Ogidi Market Amaifeke, in Orlu area of Imo State, to buy some vegetables for his wife to prepare lunch for the family.

But unknown to him that death was lurking somewhere in the area which has been described as the killing field of Orlu, following the Nigerian military’s sustained clamp down on suspected IPOB/ESN members in Orlu.

He explained: “As I got closer to Afor Ogidi Market/ Banana Junction in Amaifeke, I was driving slowly. Behold, some military men in armoured and Hillux cars numbering more than 10 appeared from nowhere along Oporo Road that linked Amaifeke.

They came out from Oporo Road, started shooting anyhow and targeting directly at people. Everybody was running for dear life.” Pastor Ohiagu said that he could not come out of his car because the military men were shooting directly at people pointing out that if he had come out the rampaging soldiers would have shot at him directly.

“Then I heard the spirit of God saying to me: ‘Son, stop this car now, turn off the engine, lock your central lock and lie on the floor of the car.’ Anyhow you can manage to lie on the floor of this car, do it now because your life is at stake.

There is a spiritual set up against you,’” the Pastor further said. The servant of God said that he quickly pulled up beside the road, locked the central lock and lay down on the floor according to the direction of the Holy Spirit.

“Immediately I laid on the floor and tried to arrange myself because the seat and everything in the car won’t allow me to lie flat on the floor, the military men opened fire on my car, all the armoured cars targeted at my car. “They were shooting live bullets directly at the driver’s seat.

They shot from the side, they shot from behind, they shot everywhere and even tried to shoot at my fuel tank thinking that the fuel tank is at the driver’s side not knowing that the fuel tank is at the other side.

The military men shot at my car for more than 30 minutes until they got tired of shooting.

Then they drove off with their armoured tanks,” the cleric further said. But to the glory of God, he did not sustain any injury despite the deluge of bullets, but his car was left with multiple bullet holes and shattered glasses. “Do you want to tell me that this is not the hand work of God?

Do you want to tell me that God is not involved in my matter? Do you want to tell me that nothing could have stopped the military men from scattering my meat and flesh inside this car with their guns,” the joyous but bewildered pastor added. ‘I was inside this car.

Look at what they did to me. I don’t know them, I am a Pastor. I am not a member of the unknown gunmen. I have no business with them.

What I do is to preach the gospel. Look at what they did to me. Please I want you to help me thank this God that gives life, this God that protects, this God that vindicates; this God that defends me.

‘Help me and thank him. I have got one more boldness to say that I will forever serve Him. I will forever worship him no matter what the enemy does. Brothers and sisters, help me thank God for my life. God saved my life,” Pastor Ohiagu testified.

