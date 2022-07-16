News

How I ordered sale of 20 fuel tankers confiscated by Customs –Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he ordered the sale of 20 fuel tankers about to be smuggled through the nation’s land border to a neighbouring country, but intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The President also insisted that the closure of the land borders for two years in recent past for the benefit of the farmers has continued to yield the desired results. Buhari made these disclosures in his Daura, Katsina country home yesterday, while speaking to the elected local government council chairmen from Katsina state, who visited to pay him Sallah homage yesterday.

The President said that he ordered the border closure to stop the influx of foreign food items and conserve the scarce foreign exchange. He said “I have a good understanding of the country and its people. That is why we instituted those agricultural policies. I said we must grow what we eat and eat what we grow. “This is a country that was once dependent on foreign rice. We closed the border to foreign rice. I said why can’t we eat Nigerian rice, and with the policies put in place Nigerians are eating home grown rice.” He continued “I found a tough man (Hamid Ali) for the job at the Customs.

One day, he came to me and said that they had intercepted 20 fuel tankers about to cross the border. I told him to sell the fuel and the tankers and put the money in TSA. Before this time, that money would have found its way to the numerous mysterious ‘government’ accounts.“ Leader of the delegation and the Katsina State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ya’u Umar Gojo-Gojo commended the President for initiating several measures to transform agriculture in order to increase farmers’ income during the last seven years and informed him that prior to the policy, Katsina people only knew how to eat but not how to grow rice.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Pantami: Minority Reps insist minister must resign

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The minority caucus in the House of Representatives has insisted that the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Pantami is a security threat to the nation and should resign or be sacked by the president. Spokesperson for the minority caucus, Hon. Francis Attah Agbo in a statement on Friday also took a swipe […]
News

Foundation boosts trauma management, emergency care

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Hope of achieving effective management of trauma care and emergency response services in Nigeria was raised in Lagos recently with the unveiling of a multi-speciality hospital by the Loveworld Medical Missions Services.   The Loveworld Medical Missions and Services is part of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International.   Speaking during the ground breaking ceremony, which […]
News

Ukraine still has ‘significant majority’ of its military aircraft – US official

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukraine still has a “significant majority” of its military aircraft available nine days after Russian forces started their invasion of the country, a U.S. defense official said on Friday. Vastly outmatched by Russia’s military, in terms of raw numbers and firepower, the fact that Ukraine’s own air force is still flying and its air […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica