How I ordered sale of 20 fuel tankers confiscated by Customs –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that he ordered the sale of 20 fuel tankers about to be smuggled through the nation’s land border to a neighbouring country, but intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). The President also insisted that the closure of the land borders for two years in recent past for the benefit of the farmers has continued to yield the desired results. Buhari made these disclosures in his Daura, Katsina country home yesterday, while speaking to the elected local government council chairmen from Katsina state, who visited to pay him Sallah homage yesterday.

The President said that he ordered the border closure to stop the influx of foreign food items and conserve the scarce foreign exchange. He said “I have a good understanding of the country and its people. That is why we instituted those agricultural policies. I said we must grow what we eat and eat what we grow. “This is a country that was once dependent on foreign rice. We closed the border to foreign rice. I said why can’t we eat Nigerian rice, and with the policies put in place Nigerians are eating home grown rice.” He continued “I found a tough man (Hamid Ali) for the job at the Customs.

One day, he came to me and said that they had intercepted 20 fuel tankers about to cross the border. I told him to sell the fuel and the tankers and put the money in TSA. Before this time, that money would have found its way to the numerous mysterious ‘government’ accounts.“ Leader of the delegation and the Katsina State Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Ya’u Umar Gojo-Gojo commended the President for initiating several measures to transform agriculture in order to increase farmers’ income during the last seven years and informed him that prior to the policy, Katsina people only knew how to eat but not how to grow rice.

