How I overcame injury, setbacks to become an Olympic medallist –Ese Brume

Ese Brume became first Nigerian to win a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where she won Bronze medal in the women Long Jump. Speaking in an interview monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA, the African Record holder in Women Long Jump promised to celebrate her medal at Winners Chapel Cannan Land Otta, Ogun State. Excerpts…

How does it feel becoming an Olympic Games medalist?

I am happy, super excited and seriously I don’t know how to express myself at the moment, maybe because I am not just an Olympian, but I am an Olympic medalist. It’s an amazing and exciting moment for me. It wasn’t an easy journey, there were so many ups and downs, in the middle of the season, I was injured, I had to overcome that, along the way I was able to get myself back, and broke the African Record, National Record and also had a new Personal Best for myself, and here I am winning an Olympic medal. It wasn’t an easy work for me but with the help of my coach, Kayode Yaya, the support from my family, Delta State government, I was able to make it this far this season. I want to say thanks to all of them, the sports ministry and the minister, Sunday Dare, also to all Nigerians praying for me, God bless you all. I am excited and grateful that I was able to make it to top three, I wasn’t the best athlete, but I am grateful to God, no matter the medal. I am Super Excited that I was able to make it to top three.

What does this medal mean to you?

For me it means that God is alive, Jesus is alive. It has been a great season, around April I was injured, however I never settled for less, I didn’t allow the challenges to affect me. I never saw myself in a worst situation, I kept on pushing and my coach continued to push me too and let me understand that I could do it. It was not about the training alone but about faith in God and thank God I am here at the moment celebrating an Olympic medal.

Will you say breaking the African Record recently helped in boosting your confidence?

Yes it did. It boosted my confidence because at that time, my injury was still fresh, but then I was able to set that record, so that made me realise that I could do it and my coach was always saying ‘Ese you can do it,’ so we never settled for less.

What will you say to Nigerians out there who kept vigil just to watch you compete in Tokyo?

I want to say to everyone, my fans, my family, my friends, thank you so much for the support. I love you all. And for those who are in Tokyo but could not compete, I am telling them never to settle for less, God is with them, it is not over until it is over. They may not have competed in Tokyo, but God has a better future ahead for them, I just want them to trust in God, look up to him and everything will be alright.

You actually changed base to the U.S., how did that help too?

It really helped. I had to move from Nigeria to the U.S. so as to get access to better facilities and thanks to my family in LSU, all the coaches and my teammates really helped me especially when I was trying to recover from my injury.

Your friend and teammate, Tobi Amusan, missed out of getting medal by the whiskers, what word of encouragement do you have for her?

She may not have got it in Tokyo, but I am sure God has a better future for her and better gift for her. I just want her to continue to have faith in God and always trust in him and she will get it at the right time.

Who do you want to dedicate your medal to?

I want to dedicate it to God Almighty because He has been my backbone, taking me to the top always and also to my coach, Kayode Yaya, my Bishop, Bishop Oyedepo, my team HIT, my family and those who could not make it.

How do you plan to celebrate your medal?

I plan to go to Cannan Land, to wear it on Bishop Oyedepo.

What’s next for Ese after winning an Olympic medal?

I still have a few competitions after which I will rest and look forward to next season.

What would you say about your coach Kayode Yaya?

I want to say to say to my coach, thank you so much for being my backbone, thank you so much for pushing me, believing in me, not leaving me, for being a father, everything and also encouraging me, thanks for staying by my side when all hope was lost, I am grateful and God will reward you greatly.

So tell us what has been the relationship between you and Coach Yaya, given the fact that you have been with him since a very young age?

He has been a great inspiration and motivation for me. He has been behind my back, supporting me; he is some- one that God has placed in charge of me. He has never relented, I could be very stubborn at times, but he continues to stay by my side, guiding me to success. I am very grateful to him, for always helping even when things are not working the way they should. Hopefully, we are going to move forward to greater heights.

What has been your advice for your two siblings who are into track and field?

I try my best to talk to them to always trust the process and most especially trust their coaches which is very important. Also the key thing is they should always put God first in whatever they are doing.

You graduated from the university during the pandemic, are you moving ahead or just want to concentrate on your career for now?

For now all I want to do is to concentrate on my athletics career. I am not thinking of returning to school yet but surely I will do that in the future.

Could you let us into how it all started for you as an athlete?

It started when I was in the secondary school, although I was not just discovered like that. One afternoon, a dog was chasing me, the way I ran away from the dog without getting hurt delighted my coach, who later told me that I could be a good sprinter. Our games master at St Theresa Grammar School came around one day to select some of us; he took us to the stadium for trial and from there to Lagos for the National School Sports Festival. That was in 2008, although I was not serious about it. I came second in the long jump and then I stopped for a while before my coach, Mr. Kayode Yaya, took me from my parents to Benin where he started training me. Athletics is now a job for me, putting into consideration my background, ‘abi how many rich man piking dey do sport’ (how many rich men’s children get involved in sports?).

What has been the effect of athletics on your life?

Seriously, my life has not been the same. Like I said earlier, ‘no be richman pikin dey do sport’, things have taken a good turn for the better in my life since I became a porfessional athlete.

What has been the support from your parents?

I had the full support of my parents from the beginning. They have been praying for me to succeed and supported me in every area. They are hoping and praying that one day I will become the world’ best athlete and become the fastest woman in the world soon.

