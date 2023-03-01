2023 Elections News

How I Plan To Govern Nigeria – Tinubu

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s President-elect has revealed how his administration will pilot the affairs of the nation for the next four years.

Speaking at the APC Presidential Campaign Council headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday after the declaration of his victory by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tinubu said he was ready to listen and take a difficult route in ensuring Nigerians see better days and the country of their dreams.

He said, My fellow Nigerians, I am profoundly humbled that you have elected me to serve as the 16th President of our beloved Republic. This is a shining moment in the life of any man and an affirmation of our democratic existence. From my heart, I say thank you.

“Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy.

“You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.

“We commend INEC for running a free and fair election. The lapses that did occur were relatively few in number and were immaterial to the final outcome. With each cycle of elections, we steadily perfect this process so vital to our democratic life.

“Today, Nigeria stands tall as the giant of Africa. It shines even brighter as the continent’s biggest democracy.

“I thank all who supported my campaign. From President Buhari who adeptly led my campaign as its chairman, to my Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

To the progressive governors of our party and this nation, to the party leadership, and to our loyal party members. I owe you a debt of gratitude. To the entire campaign organisation, I thank you sincerely.

“I thank my loving wife and dear family whose support was ceaseless and inspiring. Without you, this victory would not be possible.

I am grateful to Almighty God. By His mercy, I was born a son of Nigeria and through His sublime purpose, I find myself the victor of this election. May He grant me the wisdom and courage to lead the nation to the greatness He alone has destined for it?

“Finally, I thank the Nigerian people for their abiding belief in our democracy. I shall be a fair leader to all Nigerians. I will be in tune with your aspirations, charge up your energies and harness your talents to deliver a nation that we can be proud of.

“To my fellow candidates, former VP Atiku, former governor Kwankwaso, former governor Obi and all others, I extend the hand of friendship. This was a competitive, high-spirited campaign.

“You have my utmost respect. Political competition must now give way to political conciliation and inclusive governance.

“During the election, you may have been my opponent but you were never my enemy. In my heart, you are my brothers.

“Still, I know some candidates will be hard put to accept the election results. It is your right to seek legal recourse. What is neither right nor defensible is for anybody to resort to violence. Any challenge to the electoral outcome should be made in a court of law, and not in the streets.

“I also ask my supporters to let peace reign and tensions fade. We ran a principled, peaceful and progressive campaign. The aftermath of our campaign must be as benign.

“Yes, there are divisions amongst us that should not exist. Many people are uncertain, angry and hurt; I reach out to every one of you. Let the better aspects of our humanity step forward at this fateful moment. Let us begin to heal and bring calm to our nation.

“Now, to you, the young people of this country, I hear you loud and clear. I understand your pains, and your yearnings for good governance, a functional economy and a safe nation that protects you and your future.

“I am aware that for many of you, Nigeria has become a place of abiding challenges, limiting your ability to see a bright future for yourselves.

“Remodelling our precious national home requires the harmonious efforts of all of us, especially the youth. Working together, we shall move this nation as never before.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

African Free Trade Agreement must be backed by adequate policies – Lawan

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said that for the African Continental Free Trade Agreement to yield expected results, it must be backed by requisite legal frameworks, right policies and robust implementation.   Lawan said this in Abuja when he received a delegation from the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat, led by its […]
News Top Stories

Taking a nap can boost brain function – Researchers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in China have said that taking a nap in the afternoon could actually boost mental agility. According to the result of their findings reported in the journal ‘General Psychiatry,’ a midday nap was associated with a rise in “locational awareness,” verbal fluency and working memory, though, the study couldn’t prove cause and effect. The […]
News

Security not just a military concern, but challenges for all – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that security should not be left only to the military but must be viewed as challenges for all Nigerians. The President said this Tuesday in an address at the opening ceremony of Alumni Association of the National Defence College (AANDEC) in Abuja. While urging the people to get more interested […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica