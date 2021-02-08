How I prayed, fasted not to be made RCCG General Overseer – Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has recounted how he and his wife, Folu, prayed and fasted for 14 days asking God, not to be ordained as General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the monthly thanksgiving service of the church, which coincided with his 40th anniversary as General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Adeboye expressed gratitude to the late founder of the church, Pa Josiah Akindayomi, for finding him worthy for the spiritual position.

Giving a detailed account of how he became the General Overseer at the age of 39, the cleric said he faced diverse challenges and crisis in the first two years as GO, adding that “I will be lying to you that things have been easy.

The journey has not been easy. There have been times of agony, sorrow and betrayals.” He said: “I want to thank God for Pa Josiah Akindayomi, a man who could hear from God because if he did not hear from God I won’t be here. I was the least qualified to be the GO.

Two years after I joined the church in 1973, I was ordained pastor. The man that was anointed before me had been in the church for 15 years. “When Pa Akindayomi called me and said he wanted to ordain me, my wife and I fasted for 14 days asking God to turn the decision down. In those days, to become a pastor was to be sentenced to poverty.

For the first 18 years of my life, I had no pair of shoes. I struggled and struggled to become a lecturer. Suddenly somebody wanted me to be a pastor? We prayed and fasted. But God did not answer that prayer. “When God said I will be General Overseer, I said no. I was prepared to support any other person God chose. But the founding pastor insisted I was the one.

“I wrote him a letter to decline the offer. He could not read any other book apart from the Bible and the hymn book. Somebody read the letter to his hearing. He called me and he broke my back by saying if you know you are not taking the offer, no problem, but I want you to know one thing: I love you. “Indeed, papa loved me. He wasn’t somebody you joke with.

He was fire. He was another Elijah. When Baba says he wants to see you, until you get there, you will be sweating. He was great. It is the covenant God gave him that we are implementing now.”

On the days of the little beginning of the RCCG, Adeboye said when he took over as General Overseer, there was a handful of staff, recalling that they had to pray and fast to pay their salary.

“My wife was still working, so you know who was feeding who. I sold my car when I became GO. I was riding a Toyota Crown model. When I was paid my gratuity, I was happy that it would keep me going. But then I recalled that I was under another master. “I then asked God what he wanted me to do with the money.

He asked me to divide the money into three. He said, give one-third to this ministry, the second part to another ministry, and the remaining one to another ministry,” the cleric said.

He said that instruction left him in shock, but God soon comforted him by telling him he would be his source. His words: “When you see me today and you are envying me, you need to know my source. I was living in a room in Mushin after I became GO. When it dawned on me that my wife and children would be joining me, I began to pray to God to at least let me build a boy’s quarters.

“But God said don’t ask me for a house because I have decided to build for you a city. Today, we are in a place called Redemption Camp. It has its own power system, water system, clinic, restaurants, and many other amenities.” On some of the challenges he had faced, Adeboye said: “After about two years of being GO, I saw crisis upon crisis.

The 39 parishes we had then were 39 problems. There was crisis upon crisis. Before we had meetings at the then Supreme Council, I had to fast three days. Suddenly, I discovered that I was having grey hair.

Then God told me I was carrying the burden that was not mine. He (God) said, I was just using you as camouflage to do the work, that He is the one doing the work. When I realised that, I said to myself that I will never worry again.”

Adeboye, who will be 79 in March, also paid glowing tribute to his wife, describing her as a great pillar in his ministry, stating that, “Today, I want to really thank God for a new beginning. I want to thank God for my wife. You can’t ask for a better wife.

If you have a wife that is better than mine, you should be afraid. Maybe the person is not a human being. “The Almighty God gave me the best wife. I am saying this because God knew I could not possibly have done this work with another woman. If a different woman had been my wife, I won’t be here today.”

The RCCG GO said he dropped all his titles and credentials because of an encounter he had with God. “I was 40 years old sitting in my office then. There was this inscription on my name: Rev. Dr. E.A. Adeboye, BSc MSc Ph.D. The only thing I did not write was the “empty barrel”.

He said God, through an illustrative graph, told him he had to sacrifice the titles “Rev. Dr” for him to go higher in ministry leaving him just with the title of pastor, “From that day till now, we have been growing higher.

Anybody can preach my sermon. I don’t know much about theology. I never went to Bible School. I don’t know Greek, Hebrew that is why I listen to Him.

Our first camp ground is in Epe which has been converted to the campground for former area boys.” On the COVID-19 pandemic, Adeboye declared that, “God says, ‘I can take care of my own, I will take care of my own.’ Don’t be afraid. Don’t be careless either. Obey the protocol, but don’t be afraid.

My Daddy says I can take care of my own, I will take care of my own. I never preach denomination, I preach Jesus. But whether the devil likes it or not, God will take care of his own.”

